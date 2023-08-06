The Canberra Raiders chalked up their second NRLW win in a row after a big upset over Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't come cheap with two injury concerns.
While co-captain Simaima Taufa was able to run for 182 metres despite carrying a calf issue into the game, bench hooker Emma Barnes (jaw) and winger Shakiah Tungai (leg) were casualties in the 28-22 win.
"I think Shak is OK, but we'll get the medical staff to take a look at her, and Emma copped a knock on the jaw," Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said post-game.
"There were a few bumps and bruises. They're a tough team, the Tigers, so we'll ice up our wounds and be ready for next week."
Borthwick wasn't happy with how the Raiders let in tries late in the first and second halves to give the Tigers a sniff at a comeback, but was proud they held on in front of home fans.
"This is our house," Borthwick said.
"We don't lose here and that's something we'll keep installing into the girls. Good teams find a way to win. We weren't clinical today, we weren't at our best, and that's a credit to the Tigers because they are a good defensive team."
Prior to the round three clash the Tigers - lauded as having the best defence in the competition - were undefeated and had only conceded eight points. But the Raiders put five tries on them to keep an unbeaten home record.
Canberra couldn't have started better with a charge-down putting it in good field position to strike first inside five minutes.
Five-eighth Zahara Temara showcased her kicking skills with a deft grubber which was fumbled by opposite number Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, and under the uprights Raiders half Ash Quinlan scored from the crumbs.
The Tigers didn't look quite as sharp as expected early and the Raiders took full advantage to score again through Englishwoman Hollie-Mae Dodd.
Her first NRLW try was celebrated by teammates but staring at the scoreboard down 12-0, the Tigers finally clicked into gear midway through the half.
A knock-on by Raiders fullback Apii Nicholls defusing a kick gave the Tigers a golden opportunity, and down the left edge Leianne Tufuga got Wests the breakthrough.
The momentum swing was in full force when Tigers superstar Kezie Apps muscled over with two Raiders hanging off her to level the game.
Raiders errors proved costly in attack and defence to close out the half, but there were bigger concerns for the Tigers with their skipper and fullback Botille Vette-Welsh escorted off the field.
After a head injury assessment Vetter-Welsh wouldn't return for the rest of the game, and the Raiders faced their own knocks in the second half.
Bulldozing bench prop Matua was eating up metres before she was forced off following an awkward head clash, and interchange hooker Barnes also went to the sheds early with a jaw injury.
Canberra kept coming at the Tigers despite the setbacks, and back-to-back tries for Tungai and second-rower Monalisa Soliola put them ahead again.
Even in defence, everything was going the Raiders' way as Tungai had Canberra Stadium on its feet in a foot race with Apps after an intercept.
Apps, the Jillaroos and NSW captain, was able to bring down Tungai but some afters in the tackle earned her 10 minutes in the sin bin. Canberra centre Cheyelle Robins-Reti finished the sequence in the next set reaching out to score on the Tigers bootlaces.
With 12 women the Tigers made the Raiders sweat late with two quick-fire tries for Tufuga's hat-trick, but they were beaten by the clock as Canberra secured another impressive home win, albeit with Tungai limping to the sheds.
"The ladies are certainly hurting, they're disappointed in their performance," Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley said post-match.
"The Raiders came out ready to play ... I thought our discipline with how we defended and attacked in the first 15 minutes of both halves was pretty poor."
NRLW - ROUND 3
CANBERRA RAIDERS 28 (Ashleigh Quinlan, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Shakiah Tungai, Monalisa Soliola, Cheyelle Robins-Reti tries; Zahara Temara 4 goals) bt WESTS TIGERS 22 (Leianne Tufuga 3, Kezie Apps tries; Pauline Piliae-Rasabale 2, Emily Curtain goals) at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
