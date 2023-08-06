The Canberra Times
NRLW: Canberra Raiders stars injured in upset over Wests Tigers

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 6 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:30pm
Hollie-Mae Dodd celebrates a try in the Raiders' win. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Hollie-Mae Dodd celebrates a try in the Raiders' win. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Raiders chalked up their second NRLW win in a row after a big upset over Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't come cheap with two injury concerns.

