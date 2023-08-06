It's the race within a race.
As Australian Ice Hockey League teams vie for a place in the playoffs, the individual chase for the scoring title is set to come down to the wire.
Melbourne Mustangs import Scott Timmins sits on top on 80 points, 10 clear of Canberra Brave star Austin Albrecht.
The American import added two goals and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Adelaide Adrenaline, having scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 13-3 win in the first match of the double-header.
With two matches to go before the playoffs commence, Albrecht faces a big challenge to close the gap.
Brave captain Kai Miettinen hopes he can, but even if he doesn't, the skipper is confident Albrecht will play a key role in the side's quest to defend the Goodall Cup.
"It's a big ask to chase him down," Miettinen said. "Unfortunately Austin wasn't able get as many games as Timmo. I have no doubt he would've caught him if he had the opportunity to play as many games.
"We didn't have him at the start of the season because he was playing finals with his team overseas. We got him a bit later than we were originally meant to but he's definitely made an impact in the time we've had him."
Albrecht's arrival came as the AIHL returned to it's pre-COVID conditions of 10 teams and four imports per side.
The competition had been building momentum throughout the past decade, however it came grinding to a halt when the pandemic struck and the 2020 and 2021 seasons were cancelled.
Now COVID is behind us, Miettinen is confident the league will continue to grow.
"In 2018-19 the league was in a really good position and continuously gaining momentum," he said. "With COVID and not having a legitimate competition, ice hockey as a whole took a bit of a hit.
"Ultimately it's all about gaining momentum and trying to get the sport back to where we were in 2018-19 and developing the game from there. I think this year has provided a really good platform to keep building the league."
