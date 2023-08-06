The Canberra Times

Lack of Channel 7 Women's World Cup coverage has been an opportunity lost

By David Polkinghorne
August 6 2023
The Women's World Cup was briefly spotted in Canberra on Thursday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
For all the big crowds and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino's proclamations of the "best Women's World Cup ever", it's still a massive opportunity lost.

