Analysis

NRL talking points: Jack Wighton, Canberra Raiders in hot seat with 'rocks or diamonds' efforts, Bunker howler baffles league great

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 6 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:59pm
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A desperate try-saving, game-winning tackle was deemed head-high to give the Tigers one more crack in the final second of the Raiders' 22-18 win over Wests.

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

