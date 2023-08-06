Canberra Olympic coach Daniel Macor has spent much of the season searching for the missing piece.
Despite sitting near the top of the National Premier Leagues ladder, the coach went hunting in the transfer window for the final piece of the puzzle. Eventually Macor found his man, Monaro's Adam Neou.
The striker has spent the past month finding his feet but on Sunday proved he will play a key role in Olympic's quest for a title.
Neou scored a first-half double as the side claimed a 3-1 victory over Gungahlin United to draw level on points with second-placed Tigers FC on the ladder.
Macor was thrilled with Olympic's performance and said Neou has added an extra element to their attack since his arrival in late June.
"He came over in a mid-season transfer and it was a blessing for us," Macor said. "He's added to the squad and he's a good footballer but a better bloke.
"They were great goals, great finishes. He's worked extremely hard and is a humble guy. Luca Macor's goal in the second half was exemplary, but every player was sensational."
Olympic's win opened up a five point gap over fourth-placed Gungahlin with four rounds remaining.
The victory came on the back of an inconsistent couple of months but Macor dubbed it his team's best performance of the year. The challenge now is to build on it in the run to the finals.
"It's good to build some momentum, but it means nothing if you don't back it up the following week," he said. "We know the competition's close so we've just got to continue next week."
Men's NPL: Canberra Olympic 3 bt Gungahlin 1, O'Connor 2 bt Tuggeranong 0
Women's NPL: Belconnen 2 bt Canberra Croatia, Gungahlin 3 bt ANU 0, Canberra United Academy 4 bt West Canberra Wanderers 3
