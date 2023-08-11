This column's recent exposé on towers of the Canberra region prompted Steph Graham of Kambah to ask, "Does Canberra have any leaning towers or objects?"
While our region has nothing to rival that of the 57-metre-high world-famous tower in Pisa, somewhat surprisingly we do have several notable leaning objects, including a couple that lean purposefully, and some that don't. Here are my top three.
For more than 25 years, it's been a rite of passage for children growing up in south Tuggeranong to climb up the metal stairs of the leaning tower at Point Hut Pond Adventure Playground in Gordon.
In fact, just about any kid within cooee of the tower probably remembers the first time they clambered up the Leaning Tower of Gordon, the brainchild of the Vikings Group.
"Approached by the local community in 1996, Vikings were asked to consider contributing to the development of a playground for the families of Gordon and surrounding suburbs," reports Vikings Group sports and community manager Louize Glenn. "We reached out to the then chief minister Kate Carnell and offered to work with the government on creating a safe space for families.
"The major push from the families of Gordon was that it would encourage a sense of community, be open and long lasting, allow the pond to be used and be fun. The architect engaged to build Lanyon Vikings was given the task of creating the space and the Vikings Group paid for the construction of the entire playground at a cost of $250 000."
As for the idea behind the tilted tower, former Vikings Group president Terry Crane reveals "we just thought it would be fun!".
A spokesperson said the ACT government, which provided the land for the playground, has been thrilled with the success of the playground. "The steel tower is one of the ACT's best-known pieces of play equipment," reports my fun-loving government operative, adding "children also like to use the Burmese Bridge attached to the tower to walk across and test their balance".
Can I visit? You sure can! Just head to the Point Hut Adventure Playground in Charles Place, Gordon.
Will it topple over? There's no need to worry about this tower falling over - it was especially built to lean. And to put your mind to rest, my government operative reports "maintaining the safety of our play spaces is a priority for the ACT government and we regularly inspect, maintain and repair play spaces to ensure they are clean and safe".
Did You Know? In 1934, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was so ashamed of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, he attempted to fix it. Of the firm belief the tower's unintentional lean was a national disgrace and an inappropriate symbol for Fascist Italy, he ordered hundreds of holes to be drilled into its base to be filled with grout and mortar. However, this created an even heavier base, causing the tower to lean even more than it had before.
If you drive down the main street of Goulburn, and like many, enjoy a pit-stop at Belmore Park, you will likely notice a towering Hoop Pine (Araucaria cunninghamii) that isn't quite straight.
In fact, it's conspicuous lean, last measured at about 73.5 degrees, has earnt it the nickname of "The Leaning Tree of Goulburn".
Due to safety concerns, the Goulburn Mulwaree Council keeps an eagle eye on the tree. A report, completed by arborists in 2019, found that while light deadwood could get caught up in the canopy and possibly drop over the path below, there was no sign of movement at ground level.
Can I visit? Yes, just head to Belmore Park, Goulburn. The pine's lean is most noticeable from the western side of main street.
Will it topple over? The tree has been officially classified as "unlikely hazardous" and to further put your mind at rest, according to a spokesperson for the council, "as part of our ongoing commitment to public safety and to preserve, maintain and enhance the rich historical significance of Belmore Park's wonderful mature trees, we engage an independent assessment from qualified arborist each financial year". Phew.
Canberra does have a curious connection with Italy and "leaning things", although it's nothing to do with a tower, rather a stand of trees.
In the symbolic Garden of Australian Dreams is a line of Italian alder (Alnus cordata) trees. I recall soon after they were planted about 23 years ago on a prominent lean, I quizzed museum curators if this was a mistake or part of the design.
MORE YOWIE MAN:
It turns out that unlike the native eucalypts in the garden which are planted vertically (normally!) the alders were purposefully planted on a tilt "to represent displacement of many immigrants to our country who hailed from the northern hemisphere and who after arrival yearned to return to their homelands".
Can I visit? Yes, you can get up close and personal with the alders when the museum is open. They are particularly pleasant to wander beneath on a hot day. Alternatively, you can peer down at them from the forecourt overlooking the garden, located just adjacent to the main entrance to the museum, at any time.
Will they topple over? Highly unlikely. In fact, over time, in the search for light, the trees have begun to grow vertically, causing an obvious dog-leg in their trunks. I guess, in keeping with the trees' symbolism, you could even say they have finally assimilated into their new environment.
Leaning trees should be the least of worries to visitors to Belmore Park in Goulburn.
The park is also home to several Bunya Pines (Araucaria bidwillii), whose colossal cones (nuts) can grow as big as a soccer ball. Really! They also have sharp barbs. Weighing over 10 kilograms, if one of those was to hit you on the head, it could cause serious damage or even death.
As a result, the area beneath the bunya trees, which are native to Queensland but can be found in parks and gardens all over Australia, are cordoned off during nut season (usually January to March). The local council also uses a crane to check for any precarious cones high in the canopy of the trees.
Belmore Park isn't the only place in our region where bunya trees are seasonally fenced off. As a precaution, the area under the two bunya trees planted by Jane Cunningham in the 1870s at Lanyon Homestead is also cordoned off.
It raises the question, are there any recorded cases of anyone sustaining serious injuries by a falling bunya cone?
Ken Wood of Holt once told me that during the late 1940s when he was living in northern NSW, "a neighbour was sitting in a deck chair under a Bunya tree in his front yard when he went inside the house, and on his return he found one of these cones had fallen through the chair that he had recently vacated." Talk about a close call.
Meanwhile, in 2012 while couple Dreen and David Bradley were strolling through Queen's Gardens in Nelson, a bunya pine cone fell on the pair, leaving bruises and deep scratches requiring medical attention.
David told New Zealand website stuff.co.nz: "I remember hearing the crash through the foliage... and turned and thought who is throwing things at me?" Heck.
Rating: Medium
Cryptic Clue: Look out for a "flash"
How to enter: Email your guess along with your name and address to tym@iinet.net.au. The first correct email sent after 10am, Saturday August 12 wins a double pass to Dendy, the Home of Quality Cinema.
Last week: Congratulations to Lois Griffiths of Wallaroo who was the first reader to correctly identify last week's photo as the life-size bronze statues of Dame Enid Lyons (right), who in September 1943, became the first woman elected to the House of Representatives and (left) Dame Dorothy Tangney who in the same year was the first woman elected to the Senate. The statues, the fine work of sculptor Lis Johnson, are aptly located on the north-east corner of the King George Terrace verge bounding the old House of Representatives just by the Ladies Rose Garden and adjacent the Centenary of Women's Suffrage Commemorative Fountain.
Lois, a jubilant first-time winner, just beat a flood of other readers including Maryanne Larkin, Lyn Shelton of Spence and John Burge of Curtin to the prize.
The views of many readers reflected the sentiments of Sally Bond of Woden who reports that the statues, erected on International Woman's Day in March this year, and the first of women in the parliamentary zone, "were so overdue". Hear hear!
Meanwhile, several readers have been enamoured by the near-daily appearance of fresh flowers, or more recently sprigs of wattle, wedged in Lyons' fox stole or in the hands of both sculpted women. According to my insider at Old Parliament House, "sometimes the National Capital Authority volunteers who take care of the gardens pop in flowers, but usually it is the general public". Aww.
Finally, Dan Leslie has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Albanese. "In 2011, just after Julia Gillard unveiled the nearby statues of former prime ministers Ben Chifley (1945-1949) and John Curtin (1941-45)", she posed for a photo between the two men, adding, "I'm now waiting for Albo to continue the tradition and have his photo taken standing between the statues of the two distinguished female politicians."
What a great idea. C'mon Albo, I've got my camera ready. You know where to find me.
The statues were inspired by the iconic photo of Dame Dorothy Tangney (left) and Dame Enid Lyons (right) entering the front door of (Old) Parliament House on September 24, 1943.
CONTACT TIM: Email: tym@iinet.net.au or Twitter: @TimYowie or write c/- The Canberra Times, GPO Box 606, Civic, ACT, 2601
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.