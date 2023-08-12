'Tickling the soil', an old term for scratching out the tiny end of winter weeds that become enormous by mid spring. Bare ground you're making ready for spring planting needs at least three weeks of 'tickling' to be relatively weed-free before you put in seeds or seedlings. You can cover the bare soil with clear plastic instead, so the weed seeds germinate then rot.

Discovering self-sown carrot seedlings springing up already, though they'll probably go to seed before they have a chance to 'carrot'.

Digging up all last season's carrots except two well-staked for seed. Home-grown carrots are so vividly coloured that everything they're cooked with turns yellow, so probably have twice the commercial ones' health qualities.

Sighing as half the garden blooms far later than usual because it's dry, while the other half springs into leaf and blossom too early. A late pruning sets back flowering, so this is the time to prune roses, fruit trees and anything you don't want cut by a late frost.

Still competing with the broccolini. I win by daily picking every tiny broccoli-like clump, perfect for blanching then tossing into a salad or through pasta with olive oil, lemon, pine nuts and currants. The broccolini wins if it manages to turn a clump into yellow flowers, which will stop veg production.

Watching our 'lawn' turn patchwork - green where it's watered, gold where it isn't.