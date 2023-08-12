At the Hermannsburg Potters, about an hour's drive west of Alice Springs, Judith Inkamala's life has taken shape. On a series of ceramic pots, now covering several shelves of a storeroom ahead of a major exhibition, she's painted scenes from stages of her 76 years.
"I was born, with a pelt for a pullover," Judith explains as she points to the first of her pots, before moving my attention to paintings of school times, her children, learning pottery.
"And this one is when I lost my husband, and I stayed with widow women. These ladies have got no husbands, all gone, we've only got children," she says, with just a hint of melancholy.
There's meaning in the work at Hermannsburg Potters, where the artists gather in the studio most days and visitors are welcome to look around. The painted pots on display celebrate footy teams, feature wildlife, depict landscapes - all with something deeper beneath the surface.
"That's a willy wagtail, or 'artityerrityerre' in Arrernte," artist Hayley Coulthard tells me as we look at a pot that she's painted with gum trees and birds. "It's my mum's country and we always go and visit this place, so it's in my memory."
Art has long been an important part of Hermannsburg, where a mission established by the Lutherans was home to Albert Namatjira. His watercolours, painted from the 1930s, blended an exquisite talent for the European landscape style with a deep Aboriginal perspective, and are still considered to be some of Australia's most important artworks.
Namatjira's watercolours are a strong influence for the designs painted by many of the Hermannsburg Potters. And they're also the inspiration for the artists at the Iltja Ntjarra (Many Hands) Art Centre in Alice Springs. You can visit the centre during the week to meet the painters, who use a mixture of modern and traditional techniques to depict their country.
Selma Coulthard is at her easel when I pop in and she's happy to have a chat, showing me the large landscape that she's almost finished - the view from a road of ghostly hills in the background, red rocks towards the front, a creek running through the middle. At least, that's what I see. For Selma, it's a painting about generations.
"It's a story about how through my childhood my father helped the person that was going to build the road, because he was the one guiding him through all the sacred areas so there was no damage done," she tells me.
Even after my short conversation with Selma, I now see new perspectives in her work.
Not all art centres in Central Australia are as easy to visit as Iltja Ntjarra, but one way you can see a large range of them is at the annual Desert Mob festival. Held in Alice Springs in September, it brings about 35 art centres to the city, showcasing a wide range of styles, from the pottery and watercolours I've already mentioned, to other disciplines like dot painting, woodwork, sculpture, and textiles.
The Desert Mob festival includes a symposium and a market, but the highlight is the exhibition inside the Araluen Arts Centre. A focal point for culture in the Red Centre, the gallery is worth visiting any time of year, particularly for its impressive collection of both Western Desert Art and pieces of the Hermannsburg School, including many from Albert Namatjira.
"Those two movements have been really important in motivating other artists to create works that are unique to where they live," curator Stephen Williamson says.
Something that is certainly unique is the style of the Tjanpi Desert Weavers, who are spread across remote communities in Central Australia but have a gallery in Alice Springs (and will be represented at Desert Mob). Using grass they've collected on country, the women shape exaggerated sculptures of animals held in place with colourful yarn, creating images of tradition entwined with a fun and contemporary approach.
I've got to admit I chuckle when I see some of the cheeky Tjanpi creatures peering down from shelves at the gallery. And there's always something I'm discovering in Alice Springs that challenges preconceptions of what Aboriginal art is.
Last year, for example, I came here for Parrtjima, the vivid light festival where colourful artworks illuminate the desert, telling millennia of stories. It will be held in April next year, at the start of the tourist season, and is a great time to visit the region, using the city as a starting point to explore Uluru and Kings Canyon perhaps.
Desert Mob, beginning in September this year, falls at the end of the tourism season and is another good time to come, with pleasant weather and low visitor numbers. While the start of the art event also coincides with the 10-day Desert Song Festival, a joyful gathering of musicians and choirs from across the world, including an atmospheric a cappella concert against the ochre background of Ormiston Gorge in the West MacDonnell Ranges.
Whenever you come, though, make art a priority, even if it's just a visit to the Araluen galleries, a chat at one of the art centres in town, or a drive out to Hermannsburg. The landscapes forming the backdrop for your whole trip are spectacular, but you won't truly see their depth until you've seen them on paper.
Michael Turtle was supported by Tourism NT. You can see more things to do in Alice Springs on his Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.