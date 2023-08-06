A clear cool night has led to an absolutely freezing morning in Canberra compared to the weekend. However, we are still a long way from setting any cold weather records.
Accompanied by a smattering of frost, the minimum recorded temperature in the city on Monday morning was 0.0 degrees and it was -1.4 degrees down the road, at Tuggeranong.
"It was right there at freezing point this morning," Angus Hines, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said.
"These are about six or seven degrees cooler than what it was over the last couple of days, but if you go back to last week, there were a few days that were into the negatives in Canberra.
"We're quite a decent way away from approaching any kind of records in terms of colder temperatures."
The forecast for the rest of the day is for mostly settled weather. There might be some cloud cover later on even though the day is starting off mostly clear. The Bureau is expecting a partly cloudy week.
It's a fairly similar forecast for the next couple of days with 16 degree maximums again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The maximum temperatures are likely to be up and down a little bit but all sort of in the same ballpark," Mr Hines said.
The Bureau expects another chilly start on Tuesday morning with a minimum of 2 degrees with a little bit of fog or frost and not much wind.
READ MORE:
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature will fall to -1 degrees and the wind is expected to pick up throughout the day.
"Northwesterly wind could just reach 15 to 25 kilometers an hour during the day and that's because there is an approaching front which will move through the area on Thursday," Mr Hines said.
As the front crosses over on Thursday, the Bureau expects showers in the afternoon, but not much - about five millimetres or so. It will be a minimum of 3 degrees on Thursday with a top of 13 degrees.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.