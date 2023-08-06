The Canberra Times
BOM's weather forecast for Canberra reveals a partly cloudy week with more chilly starts

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
A bird walks over a patch of frosted grass. Picture: Karleen Minney
A clear cool night has led to an absolutely freezing morning in Canberra compared to the weekend. However, we are still a long way from setting any cold weather records.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

