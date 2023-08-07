The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

A Parkes Way tunnel would enhance beauty of Lake Burley Griffin

By Letters to the Editor
August 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The best way to admire the lake is on foot or public transport. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The best way to admire the lake is on foot or public transport. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Those who are suggesting not putting Parkes Way in a tunnel because of its beauty need to consider that it's a road and you should be looking at the road while driving, not the cityscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.