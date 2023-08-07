Whether you call this management "farming" is a semantic argument. As is the concept of hunter/gatherers, both very Western definitions of progress in the development of civilisations, of which "we" were definitely at the top. Most people - including some historians - see people in this category as inferior, simple wanderers. But most such societies were far more complex; they understood their land and used it to their benefit. Indigenous Australians managed differently across the continent - reacting to environment and climate, which vary widely. If young people read Dark Emu they will learn a lot about how Aborigines felt about their land and what they did about it.