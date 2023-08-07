Those who are suggesting not putting Parkes Way in a tunnel because of its beauty need to consider that it's a road and you should be looking at the road while driving, not the cityscape.
The best way to observe the city without being in the driver's seat is using a method of public transport. Or eventually, light rail over the lake so you can actually take in the surroundings without worrying about crashing into a vehicle in another lane because you are driving distracted.
Canberra is supposedly a lakeside city, however, currently it's a highway-sided city, completely separated from the lake because of a high-speed highway. Parkes Way serves as a major blockage for anyone trying to access the lake side.
Unless we cover it with hundreds of pedestrian bridges, the best way to regain easy access for everyone to the lake is by putting Parkes Way in a tunnel. That way you can take your time, walk around and look at the cityscape, without having to drive at 80kmh to see the views.
A couple make a late night entry into a parliamentary ministerial suite, security footage of this disappears, discovery of a near-naked female in the suite the next morning, a cleaner called in to clean the suite and we are meant to believe that no sexual activity occurred? Juror misbehaviour terminates the court case and now a leaked inquiry. Who can believe that justice has been done and that there has been no interference, political or otherwise. It beggars belief.
I was shocked by Amanda Vanstone's put-down of electric vehicles (Opinion, August 4) based on a single paper by a foreign academic. Ms Vanstone may know politics, but I wonder why she troubles to dissuade us from EVs, when she seems to know so little about them herself. Responding to her concerns, I can assure you:
- US Insurance authority statistics show that full-battery EVs are far less likely to catch fire than regular cars.
- These batteries may burn but they do not explode (unlike fuel tanks).
- EVs are no longer too expensive. There are many models within the same price range of Australia's two other most popular new cars.
- There is plenty of lithium for now. Fourteen per cent of all new cars worldwide are already EVs. If it gets too rare, there are other battery chemistries that can be used.
- EV sales have been growing for over a decade. It took no longer for people to switch from horse and carts to motor cars.
- The power to drive an EV is available everywhere. Much better to have cheap, local, clean energy than have to ship the polluting stuff half way around the world.
I wouldn't buy a new petrol or diesel vehicle these days. They will soon become worthless stranded assets no one wants.
Global heating is already biting hard around the world. Let's celebrate the fun we can have driving EVs knowing that we are helping efforts to protect our children's future.
How we could go about solving the housing crisis is as obvious as gravity.
Other than implementing a super profits mining tax and building with it as many government houses as possible, the government can abolish negative gearing, drastically reduce immigration, allow only Australian citizens to buy houses and prohibit short-term rentals such as Airbnb.
The older politicians know all this. Do they not wish to implement such policies because they like the fact that the once affordable houses they bought when they were young are now worth a lot of money and they don't want them to lose value?
Do they not care if younger generations of Australians have to rent for the rest of their lives? What a creepy, selfish lot they appear to be.
Of course a rent freeze won't work. It's Labor-Greens theatre. It isn't designed to work.
In their cabaret, the rental crisis only has one side - supply. The demand side - we simply don't talk about it - that might be "racist". One of your three experts sort-of mentions that the "population has grown a lot", as if this were completely accidental.
The Greens spokes-wonder, Max Chandler-Mather, can spend 20 minutes with David Speers on ABC Insiders, confident their rental/housing "conversation" will never address the demand side. He and Speers will just play inane "gotcha" games.
The Treasurer can tell a charity worker on ABC's Q&A, that 715,000 immigration in two years is "not something" the government controls. This brazen fib goes unreported in Australia. If you wanted to know about it, you'd have to be following UK Daily Mail.
The Assistant Treasurer can tell the (Costello) Financial Review, that our insanely early gallop to 26 million just means "forecasting is hard". Nowise mentioning, the entirely deliberate 225,000 net migration annually, in the years between Rudd and COVID.
Not only does Albanese ignore voters, who want the accommodation relief of lower immigration. Even the biased Q+A poll confirmed this.
But we have to endure this stream of lazy and insulting immigration fibs from him, the Treasurer, the Assistant Treasurer, the Finance Minister, the Home Affairs Minister, and the Immigration Minister. Own up to your handiwork, guys.
Sally Pryor's story on Saturday about the lake and the National Triangle makes no mention of perhaps the most significant attraction - the National Carillon, which is managed by the NCA and which has been virtually silent for several years.
The carillon used to be easily audible from the other side of the lake, but the last time I heard it was almost inaudible from across the road. I know the instrument is being expanded but the work seems to be taking a long time. What's the problem?
Ian Pilsner (Letters, August 5) alleges that Bruce Pascoe's Dark Emu is a fiction. It is not a scientific book, but one from the heart and from oral testimony. His general thesis is well-supported by a large and carefully researched book called The Biggest Estate on Earth, by Australian historian Bill Gammage. Using letters and documents from the early years of British colonial rule, Gammage documented what the Eastern states in particular looked like after the British arrived.
Terms like hunter/gatherer versus farmer are not, in my view, useful. They are simplistic and inaccurate. There is no doubt that Indigenous Australians managed their lands in the thousands of years before 1788; flora and fauna were considered vital to the survival of the tribe and required protection. In some areas their burning provided ongoing benefits.
Whether you call this management "farming" is a semantic argument. As is the concept of hunter/gatherers, both very Western definitions of progress in the development of civilisations, of which "we" were definitely at the top. Most people - including some historians - see people in this category as inferior, simple wanderers. But most such societies were far more complex; they understood their land and used it to their benefit. Indigenous Australians managed differently across the continent - reacting to environment and climate, which vary widely. If young people read Dark Emu they will learn a lot about how Aborigines felt about their land and what they did about it.
David Pope's cartoon (August 5, p43) was brilliant. It depicted Peter Dutton slowly coming to the side of the 'Yes' camp. I hope that the real Mr Dutton will follow and join people such as Perth-based Indigenous activist Megan Krakouer who recently switched from the 'No' to the 'Yes' campaign after travelling and interacting widely, immersing herself in the grim reality of her people and deciding she wants to end their pain.
While I am incredibly pleased to see that "justice" appears to have been served, I am also extremely annoyed the ACT taxpayers have paid for a KC (Mark Tedeschi KC) to defend Shane Drumgold. And it seems that, if Bruce Lehrmann sues Mr Drumgold, the taxpayers will foot that bill as well.
If it was a member of the general community attempting to defend themselves, this would not be funded by the community, unless they qualified for Legal Aid (means-tested). Well, we all know that Mr Drumgold would not qualify for Legal Aid, being paid $2000 per day. So what's the deal?
Given the ACT community has paid (without a choice) for this legal representation and other significant associated costs, then surely we are entitled to read the report that we have paid for.
Surely, what's good for the goose, is good for the gander. Seemingly not, when it comes to this matter. Very privileged, and extremely well remunerated people seem to continue to hold the 'upper hand'. Where is the equity?
Surely the veracity of the Lehrmann-Higgins report must now be questioned, after being leaked by the board of inquiry?
The courageous notion that the Parkes Way freeway is beautiful (Letters, August 5) brings to mind the famous line from the film American Beauty: "Sometimes there's so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can't take it."
Congratulations and thank you to David Pope for his incisive cartoon "The Voice(s)" (August 5). Talk about truth in jest. Let's hope it's more than just excellent political cartoonists who can see through the smokescreens of the 'No' campaign to the generous intent of First Nations Peoples as expressed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. I'm voting 'Yes'.
If Paul Magarey (Letters, August 4) is prepared to believe a single word that comes out of Antonio Guterres' mouth, then I have a unicorn for sale.
Usually reports to the government are given the privilege of Parliament by being tabled in Parliament. Did Walter Sofronoff lose that privilege and open himself to litigation by becoming the report's publisher?
Gary Linnell ("Newsflash: It's curtains, Mr Morrison") urges Mr Morrison to move on. I am sure he would if he could find another job. The poor man is obviously having trouble doing so.
A watched kettle never boils, but our planet is boiling already. (Paul Margarey, Letters, August 3).
PM Albanese must urgently rethink his priorities and open no more gas or coal mines, please. Many voted for him on climate. His policy is melting.
How refreshing that a minister, Yvette Berry, should stand up and admit that the government got it wrong. The minister for health and master of obfuscation, Rachel Stephen-Smith, ought to take a leaf out of Ms Berry's book.
The most important argument for a Voice in the constitution is that it will raise the status of Aboriginal people by giving them greater dignity and responsibility. This is feared above all by Pauline Hanson, whose own sense of status depends on a feeling of superiority. She may be superior in some ways to some Aboriginal people, but not many.
I challenge the Russian ambassador to attempt to justify Russia's attempted assassination, imprisonment and torture of the lawyer and prominent Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, who languishes in a tiny cell in a high-security prison in Russia on false and politically motivated charges.
