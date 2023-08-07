Crossbench members and senators are challenging the Albanese government and opposition to back a "baseline" bill on electoral donation and truth in political advertising law reform or explain themselves.
Independent MP Kate Chaney's "restoring trust" private members' bill, which was introduced on Monday morning, proposes 13 changes to improve transparency and reduce financial influence including real-time disclosure of political donations over $1000, legislating truth in political advertising and member approval for corporate and union donations
For the first time it has been attempted, it proposes banning Commonwealth contractors from making political donations.
There is also a provision to bring political parties under the privacy and spam acts covering public data, and would, Ms Chaney says, "prevent those election day text messages that none of us really like to receive."
"These are not the only reforms we need around elections, but this is the baseline," the Member for Curtin told reporters in Canberra.
"I'll be meeting with Don Farrell, the Special Minister of State, this afternoon to talk about these changes and about the government's willingness to take up these improvements in its response to the Joint Standing Committee's report on election matters on the 2022 election."
In June, the interim report from the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters recommended wide-ranging political reforms, including the introduction of donation and spending caps for elections, lowering the donation disclosure threshold to $1000 and introducing legislation for truth in political advertising.
The committee is expected to hand down its final report later this year, before the government launches into any changes.
The Chaney bill does not include caps on political donations or expenditure.
"This is the baseline of reforms that need to happen as a pre-condition to a sensible conversation about caps that apply to everyone," Ms Chaney said on Monday.
"This doesn't have spending donation caps in it. It's a very controversial area. There's more work to be done on that."
The member for Indi Helen Haines has issued this challenge to the major parties.
"Any parliamentarian who's not willing to back this bill needs to explain themselves. Really, restoring trust in our democracy is why we have a massive crossbench. The people asked for more. They got more," she said.
"And I do put the challenge out: will any politician in this place say 'no thank you' to this?"
The proposed ban on political donations from government contractors is a new addition.
It comes amid unprecedented scrutiny on the taxpayer-funded work done by big four contractors.
One of the big four firms, PwC, is under fire over its use of confidential government information to help clients avoid tax.
There are also new allegations KPMG reportedly fleeced taxpayers by billing the Defence department for hours never worked must be investigated.
ANU Professor Marian Sawer said three-quarters of OECD countries have a ban on political donations from government contractors.
Greens senator Larissa Waters said the bill builds on electoral donation reform work that the Greens have been attempting.
"We've just seen KPMG is the latest consultant in the firing line, she said. "And of course they've made very generous donations over the years and they've been rewarded with extraordinarily generous government contracts."
"You shouldn't be able to make a political donation when you are seeking a government approval or a government contract.
"I think it will take a very brave Liberal and Labor party to ignore the strong sentiment from the Greens and the crossbench on this issue and it's part of the reason why their vote is diminishing every election."
The Canberra Times has sought comment from Senator Farrell.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
