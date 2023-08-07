Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been charged following a verbal altercation with the referee late in Sunday's win over the Wests Tigers.
The five-eighth had been penalised for a high tackle in the final play of the game, the decision handing the Tigers one last chance to claim an upset victory.
Wighton promptly voiced his displeasure with referee Peter Gough and could be heard on the telecast accusing him of assisting the visitors in their late push to topple the Raiders.
"You're trying hard to give this to them," Wighton said. "You're trying hard. That was a good tackle."
Gough responded by threatening to send the Raider from the field, however ultimately decided to allow him to remain for the Tigers final play.
MORE SPORT:
"If you want to stay on the field, stop," Gough said.
Canberra's defence held firm and they secured a tense 22-18 win to remain in fifth place on the NRL ladder.
Wighton has been hit with a grade two contrary conduct charge and will pay a $3000 fine after taking the early guilty plea.
Language towards referees has been placed under a spotlight in recent weeks, with Broncos star Reece Walsh handed a three-game suspension for swearing at Chris Butler during a match.
"What the f--- do you mean, c---?" Walsh said after the referee awarded the Gold Coast Titans a penalty late in the round-17 clash.
Meanwhile, there were no charges from the Raiders NRLW victory over the Tigers, with Parramatta captain Kennedy Cherrington referred straight to the judiciary after she was sent off for a spear tackle in Sunday's loss to the Knights.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.