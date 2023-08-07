The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jack Wighton has been charged after the Raiders win over the Wests Tigers

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton charges forward during Sunday's victory over the Tigers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton charges forward during Sunday's victory over the Tigers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been charged following a verbal altercation with the referee late in Sunday's win over the Wests Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.