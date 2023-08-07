While Canberra's warm winter has been a welcome surprise for some, the city's many hardcore skiers and snowboarders may be disappointed.
The snow season has been warmer and drier than average, with no signs of dumps on the horizon, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
There was not enough snow to open lower alpine village Mt Sewyn, while Smiggin Holes was patchy and icy on Sunday.
The season started off "promisingly" and many snow-goers would have had the long 2022 season fresh in their memories.
"[There] were regular top ups of snow through June and into early July for most alpine resorts, but through most of July and into the start of August those snow dumps have become very sparse and quite light," Mr Hines said.
"The cold fronts that did come through tended to be quite weak ones, often only bringing small top ups of snow or sometimes none at all.
"Overall conditions for South Eastern Australia through July were warmer than average and drier than average ...which is not really what you want to hear when you're looking for big snow top-ups."
There were longer than usual stretches of sunny and warm weather through July and August, which melted the snow that fell in June, particularly on the lower slopes.
Conditions would continue to be warm through the next week, Mr Hines said. A cold front passing through on Thursday looked to be weak.
"It's only gonna bring a small top up of rain or snow," he said.
"It's only those higher slopes which are going to get a little snow dusting, and even then it's not likely to be that much, probably 10 centimetres or less."
The forecast for August was similar to July, with above average temperatures in Alpine areas, the meteorologist said.
"It's not a complete write-off for the snow season," he said.
"There could still be some more big snow dumps on the way over the next month, or maybe six weeks."
On Monday, Perisher operations director Michael Fearnside said while it had been a "warm few weeks" the resort had 41 lifts operating across four villages.
"Our grooming and snowmaking teams have done a wonderful job all winter long to deliver good skiing and boarding despite Mother Nature being a little slow to the party at times," he said.
"We have invested heavily over many years in sustainable snowmaking equipment, processes and snow retention and will continue to do so."
Beridale resident and farmer Diana Craze, who said she has lived in the snowy region for 35 years, said it was the "warmest I've ever seen."
"I can't ever remember a season being this warm," she said.
"I've had a lot of customers come through, and they're very disappointed about how the season's going."
An early end to the season would lead to businesses closing early, and workers losing their jobs, she said.
Not everyone was displeased about the warmer weather.
Father and Canberra resident Nick Fearon was at Smiggin Holes with his wife, daughters and extended family on Sunday. Not regular skiers, the girls got to see snow for the first time. The temperature reached 7.4C.
"The gloves are optional, so I'm really enjoying the weather," he said.
Despite the icy conditions, Canberra dad Michael Damo expected he would be back on the slopes with daughters, 9-year-old Victoria and 3-year-old Florence.
They were down at the snow so Victoria could train for ski races.
"The conditions here at Smiggins weren't as good as they have been [but] we'll still come back," Mr Damo said.
"It's not the end of winter yet, so hopefully there's some more cold to come."
Supervisor at Jindabyne-based Boss Outdoor Sports ski, board and chain hire shop, Miley, said many tourists were happy to just to see snow.
"Most of our customers [are] here for the snow play, just to see snow for the first time and Perisher does pretty well at keeping snow on the toboggan areas and stuff for them," they said.
"Your diehards typically all have their gear already."
Miley said there was less business this season because of the cost of living, but hoped more snow was on the horizon.
"In the last few years, the snow has been coming a lot later in the season," they said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
