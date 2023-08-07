Can you believe it's been 20 years since the first series of The Block aired? In 2003, Jamie Durie was at the helm, there were only four couples with a budget of just $40,000 each, and they had 12 weeks to flip an apartment in Bondi.
This year the budget is $250,000 and it seems as though a lot of things are coming out of Scott Cam's (Nine's) budget on top of that. In (June) 2003, home loan interest rates were about 6.57%, now they're about 8.52%.
The winning apartment in 2003 sold for $751,000. In last year's finale, the winning home, in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, went for $5.6 million or so. Only two of the five houses sold on auction day, it took another three months for the other three to sell.
This season five couples have moved into Charming Street in the family-friendly Melbourne suburb of Hampton East. What a charming street name, full of charming yellow brick homes built in the 1950s.
Already, just a week in, we've been introduced to contestants who've been typecast as villains and virgins (of the reno kind, although I'll admit I love the game plan of single sisters Eliza and Liberty who just seem to be there to find a nice electrician to marry but keep doing well in challenges to everyone's surprise).
I had high hopes for this season. The last few series have been full of everything that is wrong about real estate.
Large, obnoxious houses, over-the-top design, ridiculous prices. Homes that no first home owner could even get a glimpse at.
But this year, at first glance, these homes reminded me of the one I grew up in. Mind you, my home was a red brick 1970s home of similar humble proportions, but you get what I mean. Simple houses that would be easy to turn into family homes. Without a media room or home office in sight.
But no. Despite their humble origins, these ones all seem to have architecturally dramatic extensions tacked on the back. Curvy timber extra floors, parts that grew out of nowhere. The designs looked great, given, but it's not what owning, or building, a home should be about.
It's only in these days when young people bemoan their chance of ever owning a home, that you're reminded of what home ownership meant back in the day.
My parents paid $16,000 for our home, a three-bedroom (no built-ins), one bathroom, separate toilet, detached garage, double block yard (in Orange, in country NSW) in about 1971. We moved in the year before I started kindergarten, into a neighbourhood full of young families full of optimism, and it was home until my father died about eight years ago.
It took my parents 30-odd years to pay off the mortgage - remember interest rates reached 17 per cent in the 1980s, OK Boomer - but I never once heard them complain.
The four of us shared a small bathroom - the tiles on the bathroom floor at Tilley's in Lyneham are an exact match. Even though we had three bedrooms, my sister and I slept in the same room until I was 16. We had one living space, where we watched the Saturday afternoon ABC rugby league game on our big boxy television, played Scrabble, built Lego cities, ate our dinner on those collapsible trays, entertained guests, had sleepovers and made space for my mother to work from home, as a hairdresser, with a dryer on the ironing board after she'd washed her clients' hair in the kitchen sink.
It was home.
It's been three years since I moved into my new home here in the outer inner north. After another lifetime in the biggest home I ever lived in, four bedrooms, rumpus room, two bathrooms, double garage, pool, large yard, formal living and dining, a big open-plan kitchen and family room which I just loved, loved, loved, I did wonder how I would ever cope in the townhouse I ended up buying.
But I love it. Sure, I'm blessed enough to say it's still three bedrooms, double garage, plenty of storage, a lovely little courtyard garden, a kitchen which I have grown to love, love, love. I know I am lucky to have a house which makes for a comfortable home.
I sit in my wonderful home and look at the amazing homes that The Block churns out and wonder who's better off? Do families move into these made-for-television creations and feel like they're at home? Do people head into their $100,000 kitchens and manage to feed their families a meal full of comfort and love? Do they bathe in those stand-alone tubs and feel relaxed?
Do they play in those - I think last year someone had a putting green - backyard spaces, watch movies in their cinemas, and feel like a family?
The first glimpse of these wonderful 1950s beachside bungalows filled me with hope that perhaps, in this time when owning a home, of any shape and size, seems to be beyond so many people, that The Block might indeed get back to basics and remind us that having a place to call home is about so much more than real estate and ratings.
Let's see what the season brings.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
