The four of us shared a small bathroom - the tiles on the bathroom floor at Tilley's in Lyneham are an exact match. Even though we had three bedrooms, my sister and I slept in the same room until I was 16. We had one living space, where we watched the Saturday afternoon ABC rugby league game on our big boxy television, played Scrabble, built Lego cities, ate our dinner on those collapsible trays, entertained guests, had sleepovers and made space for my mother to work from home, as a hairdresser, with a dryer on the ironing board after she'd washed her clients' hair in the kitchen sink.