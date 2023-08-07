The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Miss Peony, by Michelle Law, and how it came to include English, Cantonese and Mandarin, ahead of its run at Canberra Theatre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
August 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss Peony heads to the Canberra Theatre later this month. Picture by Dan Boud
Miss Peony heads to the Canberra Theatre later this month. Picture by Dan Boud

When Michelle Law's first play Single Asian Female took to the stage in 2017, her grandmother made sure to go along to see it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.