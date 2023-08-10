The Canberra Times
Capital Life from August 12, 2023: See Know My Name and other art shows

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Prue Venables: Pair of black ovals and yellow sieve. Picture supplied
Prue Venables: Pair of black ovals and yellow sieve. Picture supplied

New at Beaver

Robert Boynes' exhibition Silver Thread presents paintings that focus on the anonymity of many contemporary social interactions. In seeking quiet harmonies, ceramic artist Prue Venables makes objects that are pared back, serene and deceptively simple. The exhibitions are on until August 26. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

