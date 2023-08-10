Canberra Youth Theatre presents the premiere of You Can't Tell Anyone by Joanna Richards, winner of Canberra Youth Theatre's 2021 Emerging Playwright Commission. It's the end of school and Gwen is throwing a party. After an emotional year, her friends are keen to spend the night drinking, playing games, and arguing about literally everything. But when a party game spirals out of control, long-held tensions start to strain and snap. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until September 20. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.