Robert Boynes' exhibition Silver Thread presents paintings that focus on the anonymity of many contemporary social interactions. In seeking quiet harmonies, ceramic artist Prue Venables makes objects that are pared back, serene and deceptively simple. The exhibitions are on until August 26. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Know My Name: Making it Modern celebrates pioneering women artists who changed the course of modern art in Australia. The exhibition will be on at the National Gallery of Australia until October 8. See more at: nga.gov.au.
Join Alexander Rosenberg for a lecture and demonstration of his interdisciplinary practice in glass. Rosenberg, the ANU School of Art and Design's 2023 Christine and Stephen Procter Fellow, is an international, award-winning artist who was a finalist on the reality series Blown Away. The event is on at the ANU School of Art & Design on Thursday August 17 at 5pm. See more at: eventbrite.com.au.
At the Australian Croatian Club, enjoy a night of jazz with Blamey Street Big Band and Traxion Big Band, along with the Canberra Swing Katz who will be dancing (maybe you will join them?). This is the first of the 2023 Canberra Big Band Collective concert series. See trybooking.com.
Embrace the depths of Canberra's winter by joining the Canberra Symphony Orchestra for a concert exploring the world of ice and snow. Led by conductor Alexander Briger, along with concertmaster Kirsten Williams and the CSO principals, the program features Erich Korngold's Der Schneemann, Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh's Icy Disintegration, Frank Martin's Concerto for seven wind instruments, timpani, percussion and string orchestra, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1. It's at Llewellyn Hall on Wednesday August 16 and Thursday August 17 at 7.30pm. See: cso.org.au or phone (02) 6262 6772 (weekdays 10am to 3pm).
Canberra Youth Theatre presents the premiere of You Can't Tell Anyone by Joanna Richards, winner of Canberra Youth Theatre's 2021 Emerging Playwright Commission. It's the end of school and Gwen is throwing a party. After an emotional year, her friends are keen to spend the night drinking, playing games, and arguing about literally everything. But when a party game spirals out of control, long-held tensions start to strain and snap. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until September 20. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema is this monthly free series of films and discussions. It starts with the director's cut of Blade Runner on Friday August 18 at 6pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.