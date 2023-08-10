Five things for you to do this weekend

Every year Andy's school holds a short story competition and every year Andy writes an awesome, amazing, captivating, TERRIFYING story. But every year Andy is robbed of winning, thwarted by some dumb story about kittens and sunshine. How is that possible?! Because Mr Rowe is against him - the game is rigged! What kind of person doesn't like action and monsters and explosions and aliens and all the things a story needs. This year Andy knows that the prize is within his grasp. All he has to do is write the most INCREDIBLE story the world has ever read! This show takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from August 11 to 12 at various times. See: theq.net.au.