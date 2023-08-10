Five things for you to do this weekend

After a successful run of shows in Victoria and Tasmania earlier this year, Diesel is expanding his Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour in 2023 and will be performing at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8pm. This showcase of greatest hits, coupled with the artist's love for the blues, has been exclusively designed for theatres as an intimate two-set solo concert, with a brief intermission. Diesel's solo blues album Alone with Blues reached the ARIA Top 20 and claimed the #1 spot on the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Chart. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Youth Theatre presents the premiere of this thriller by Joanna Richards, winner of Canberra Youth Theatre's 2021 Emerging Playwright Commission. It's the end of school and Gwen is throwing a party. After an emotional year, her friends are keen to spend the night drinking, playing games, and arguing about literally everything. But when a party game spirals out of control, long-held tensions start to strain and snap. Lured ever deeper by the thrill of unfolding secrets, the lines between honesty and cruelty begin to blur. Are the friends messing with each other? Or is there a bigger threat pounding at the door? It is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until September 20, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Every year Andy's school holds a short story competition and every year Andy writes an awesome, amazing, captivating, TERRIFYING story. But every year Andy is robbed of winning, thwarted by some dumb story about kittens and sunshine. How is that possible?! Because Mr Rowe is against him - the game is rigged! What kind of person doesn't like action and monsters and explosions and aliens and all the things a story needs. This year Andy knows that the prize is within his grasp. All he has to do is write the most INCREDIBLE story the world has ever read! This show takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from August 11 to 12 at various times. See: theq.net.au.
ACT HUB presents Noel Coward's comedy about the eccentric Bliss family who love intrigue, love arguing and really love a spotlight. They are everything a respectable family ought not to be - unconventional, uncensored and unapologetic.When each of the four outrageously eccentric Bliss family members invites a guest to their rural retreat - without telling anyone else in the family - the unassuming visitors face a hectic living melodrama from which there seems to be no escape. It's on at ACT HUB, various times and dates until Saturday, August 12, 2023. See: acthub.com.au.
Comedian Kirsty Webeck had made regular appearances on TV and radio and her first stand up comedy special, Silver Lining, was released on Paramount Plus in November 2022. She will be performing live, with support acts, at the White Eagle Polish Club, 38 David Street, Turner on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8.30pm. See: trybooking.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
