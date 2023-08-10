The Canberra Times
Weekender August 9, 2023: Diesel, Just Live and Hay Fever are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Five things for you to do this weekend
1. Diesel: 

After a successful run of shows in Victoria and Tasmania earlier this year, Diesel is expanding his Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour in 2023 and will be performing at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8pm. This showcase of greatest hits, coupled with the artist's love for the blues, has been exclusively designed for theatres as an intimate two-set solo concert, with a brief intermission. Diesel's solo blues album Alone with Blues reached the ARIA Top 20 and claimed the #1 spot on the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Chart. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

