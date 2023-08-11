I kept asking the teaching staff what support they were being given and the response was always the same: very little. When I spoke to them, they all told me a story of that child's last day - each of them going through the idea of "if only". If only I had delayed him moments longer before he got on the bus... If only I'd selected him to go away for public speaking that day... If only. I couldn't imagine their grief. I was so worried for each of them.