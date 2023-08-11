The Canberra Times

Darkness and light: Why teachers buckle under the weight of responsibility

By Gabbie Stroud
August 12 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Gabbie Stroud. Picture by Angi High
Author Gabbie Stroud. Picture by Angi High
  • The Things That Matter Most, by Gabbie Stroud. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

It's been 10 years since I was teaching in a classroom. I left because I was burnt out; demoralised and exhausted. I had chest pains and went to my doctor, believing it was a heart attack. He examined me and diagnosed panic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.