It's been 10 years since I was teaching in a classroom. I left because I was burnt out; demoralised and exhausted. I had chest pains and went to my doctor, believing it was a heart attack. He examined me and diagnosed panic.
I was already seeing a psychologist and taking Zoloft every day. His suggested treatment was a break from the job that was profoundly impacting my health.
I was teaching Kindergarten.
I left the classroom and my health returned. I called myself a '"recovering teacher" for a long time and people laughed at that. I wasn't joking. Teaching had broken things inside me, had made me - at times - unrecognisable to myself. I found other jobs, started writing seriously and spent a lot of time thinking about the work that teachers are asked to do.
Then, the year after I had left teaching, a terrible thing happened to a student at my old school. A boy was hit by a car and killed after catching the bus home.
Of course the community's sense of grief was intense, but it was the teachers I couldn't stop thinking about. They were my colleagues and friends and I didn't know how they would cope.
I kept asking the teaching staff what support they were being given and the response was always the same: very little. When I spoke to them, they all told me a story of that child's last day - each of them going through the idea of "if only". If only I had delayed him moments longer before he got on the bus... If only I'd selected him to go away for public speaking that day... If only. I couldn't imagine their grief. I was so worried for each of them.
Teachers are charged with the responsibility of a great many things, not least of which is the care of children.
The loss that staff experienced was random and unpredictable, breathtakingly accidental. And yet teachers live on the precipice of this chaos every day. The knowledge that something might happen, something could happen hovers at the edges of their classroom day.
There's the fear that the student - wild with behavioural issues - will act out in violence. There's the sense of foreboding that the little one with dark circles under her eyes might actually not be safe at home. There's the sinister feeling that a family might be engaged in something illegal, that a child is living in poverty, that a difficult parent is trying to derail your career. There's the terror of feeling that your beloved student is slipping through the cracks.
"If only..." starts to plague a teacher's working life. If only I had more time. If only I had more support. If only.
Teachers are charged with the responsibility of a great many things, not least of which is the care of children. These days, the administrative demands of teaching creates enormous tension around the work teachers are expected to do and the work they know they should do. Discerning the things that matter most is a true dilemma for many teachers these days.
And, like me, with their hearts panicking and anxiety filling their chest, teachers are leaving the profession, unable to sustain a working life on the precipice of chaos and fear. Make no mistake, we are not experiencing a teacher shortage, we have more than enough.
The Things That Matter Most is a novel that takes this real and nuanced tension into a fictional narrative. This is a story that draws readers into the eco-system of a school and the interior of a teacher's life. We see the strain and emotional load that teachers labour under, the endless decisions they are asked to make, the professional lines they must toe, the personal heartbreaks they keep hidden.
The story prods at that age-old saying "it takes a village to raise a child" and it fires back a question - where's the village? It cannot just be the school.
The Things That Matter Most explores weighty ideas but there's light to be found on every page. Teachers seek laughter and fun just as readily as children and the obscure and humorous subtleties of school life are captured in each scene. We see the passion and spirit of these teachers in a small, regional school and we come to love their students. Just like a day in the classroom, this is a story that will have you laughing out loud one moment and weeping the next. There's a student named Lionel quietly waiting in these pages, ready to steal your heart. And when he does, you'll know how a teacher feels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.