While everyone else is delivering performances at 80 per cent, Harbour is all the way at 100. He is dedicated and convincing - viewers care about what's happening so much more because he cares about what's happening. He might be given some eye roll-inducing pieces of dialogue to work with - "that's in my rearview now", he says while referring to his racing days - but he is a big reason this movie works half as well as it does.