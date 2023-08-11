Gran Turismo
Take any given sports movie and they're likely to hit some of the same formulaic points.
There's a talented competitor (almost always a man, unless you're watching Bend it Like Beckham - and you should, because it remains excellent) who gets a chance to show what they've got on a bigger stage. That stage proves tough, and they have a crisis of confidence. There's a mentor who is hard but fair and gets them back on their feet. Victory - or near victory - ensues.
Obviously not every sports movie will fit the mould, but most do. And the new Gran Turismo is no exception.
This one is a true story, following Welsh driver Jann Mardenborough. Jann had been obsessed with motorsport since childhood, and latched onto the PlayStation game - sorry, simulation experience - Gran Turismo, becoming one of the best virtual drivers in the world.
So when Nissan announces a special driving academy for the best racers in the game, he knows he has to be part of it. Jann is one of a select group of gamers from around the globe to qualify for the academy where, under the tutelage of former racer-turned-race-coach Jack Salter, they will put their virtual skills to the physical test.
Whoever comes out on top after going through the academy will be sponsored by Nissan to take part in real competitive races.
Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) plays Jann, and he's a pleasant if not particularly memorable lead. At around six foot five he towers above his co-stars, and it's quite amusing to hear one of Jann's rival drivers - Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever's Paxton Hall-Yoshido) as the prototypical over-confident American Matty Davis - call him 'Stretch'.
But though Jann is the protagonist, the beating heart of the film lies with David Harbour (Stranger Things' fan favourite Jim Hopper) as Jack.
While everyone else is delivering performances at 80 per cent, Harbour is all the way at 100. He is dedicated and convincing - viewers care about what's happening so much more because he cares about what's happening. He might be given some eye roll-inducing pieces of dialogue to work with - "that's in my rearview now", he says while referring to his racing days - but he is a big reason this movie works half as well as it does.
Harbour isn't the only familiar face. Orlando Bloom plays a slightly slimy marketing executive with Nissan, who came up with the whole academy idea. There's nothing especially interesting about his character; he has the depth of a puddle. Then there's Djimon Hounsou as Jann's father. He doesn't have a lot of screen time in the film, even though his character looms large in Jann's mind, but he brings the acting chops along for a pivotal scene towards the end. The addition of Hounsou is a plus in any film.
In a strange spot of casting, Ginger Spice herself - Geri Halliwell - plays Jann's mother. She does a fine job without being overly exceptional - though some voice acting over the phone leaves a bit to be desired. Perhaps her husband Christian Horner's own involvement with motorsport drew her to the role.
As enjoyable as it is to follow the rise of a sports star, Gran Turismo does unfortunately feel like a big ad for the game and for Nissan. The fact that it is produced by PlayStation means it gives plenty of time to talking about the game, and infusing its graphics within the action. As a marketing endeavour it's pretty good, though it doesn't come off as seamlessly as recent brand-based big screen fare like Barbie (about the doll) and Air (about Nike shoes).
Gran Turismo is directed by South Africa's Neill Blomkamp, best known for his sci-fi work on District 9 and Elysium.
