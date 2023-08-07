From the moment the trial of Bruce Lehrmann for allegedly raping Brittany Higgins started, missteps have dogged the process.
That trial ended when a juror took information into the jury room which had not been offered in court, something he or she had been warned not to do.
During the trial, there were leaks of information.
There were highly charged accusations about the conduct of lawyers and police which played out in an explosive political atmosphere. It seemed at times as though the case was being played out to the population at large rather than to the 12 members of the jury.
And then we come to the report by Walter Sofronoff, the respected lawyer asked by the ACT government to conduct an inquiry which the government said was established to "ensure that the territory's framework for progressing criminal investigations and prosecutions is robust, fair and respects the rights of those involved".
For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Sofronoff chose to give his report to two journalists before he gave it to the ACT government which had commissioned it. When the report was published, the frustration of the ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr was almost palpable on this.
But to those who know how journalism operates, it is no surprise it was published early.
He may have been worried by the ACT government's desire to delay publication and its indication the whole report might not be published at all. Or he may have been naive about the ways of the media.
Either way, all the focus went on the actions of the ACT's top prosecutor, the head of its Department of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold.
This sequence of revelations opens the way for Mr Drumgold to argue he has been treated unfairly.
Indeed, Mr Drumgold could now ask a court to set aside the Sofronoff findings, according to Geoffrey Watson, a director at the Centre for Public Integrity.
It would have been far better if people had played by the rules. It would have been duller for the public but far better for justice.
The juror obviously should have listened to the judge's warning about evidence not heard in the court during the trial itself.
The leakers and the briefers should have kept their mouths shut.
The ACT government should not have given the impression it would control the release of the report. People are sceptical of the motives of politicians, and the ACT government's reluctance may have fed the fear it was trying to manage the message.
And Mr Sofronoff should not have given the report to selected journalists. There is often a case for an embargo - journalists are shown the federal budget before it is published, for example - but embargoes have to be tight. This one clearly wasn't.
In the resultant whirlwind, important issues have been clouded out.
It remains true that women are raped, and proving they have been raped is difficult. There are far too few convictions. It should be said Bruce Lehrmann maintains his innocence and he has a right to a presumption of that innocence.
But a wider question of how allegations are treated remains after this mess of a process.
It is not clear we are any the wiser about whether the ACT's "framework for progressing criminal investigations and prosecutions is robust, fair and respects the rights of those involved".
"Due process" is a dull phrase - but an important one. It would have been a lot better if participants in this sorry episode had given more thought to due process in the system of justice than to publicity outside the court.
