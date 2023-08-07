The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Brave confident crowds welcome for final AIHL home game

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Ice Rink management has hosed down concerns this sign would ban Canberra Brave spectators from the venue. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos/supplied
Phillip Ice Rink management has hosed down concerns this sign would ban Canberra Brave spectators from the venue. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos/supplied

The Canberra Brave will push on with plans to host a big crowd at Phillip Ice Rink on Saturday night after a day of confusion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.