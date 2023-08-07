The Canberra Brave will push on with plans to host a big crowd at Phillip Ice Rink on Saturday night after a day of confusion.
Photos of a sign banning spectators from attending events at the rink started circulating on Monday, leading to questions over the fate of the team's final home game of the Australian Ice Hockey League season.
The sign states only players and officials are permitted into the venue for games and events due to public health and safety concerns.
The Brave was in the dark regarding the situation and face a heavy financial toll if spectators are prevented from attending the clash with the Central Coast.
All seated tickets are currently sold out, with only standing room tickets and sponsor packages available.
Phillip Ice Rink manager John Raut said the sign has been up for multiple years and said there have been no recent changes to operating protocols.
The manager defended the sign and explained the rink is closed to the public for non-ticketed events and training sessions due to the high costs associated with staffing, but expects Saturday's Brave clash will be business as usual.
"It's in the best interests of the safety of the people using the facility," Raut said. "If we let people in and don't have sufficient staff to look after them, lots of things can happen. We're running the place so the people using the facility get the best out of the facility.
"If we have spectator events here, we let spectators in but if we have an event on, there are no spectators because we don't have sufficient staff. We have the right to have spectators in our facility and we have the right to not have spectators in our facility.
"There's been spectators at every Brave game that's been on for the whole season. If they sell tickets to the event [on Saturday], we'll have spectators here."
The Brave spent Monday scrambling to confirm Raut's assertion from the manager and leaseholders Geocon as they prepare to finish their regular season on a high. Geocon declined to comment when contacted by The Canberra Times.
While they were unable to get in touch with Raut by time of publication, Brave chief operating officer Steve Moeller said his organisation will push on with plans to host a big crowd on Saturday night.
"John hasn't rung me or sent an email saying we can't have people at the game this weekend," Moeller said. "We've had spectators at every game so far so it's business as usual until we get notified otherwise."
The current situation highlights the need for a new ice rink to be built in Canberra.
The venue has suffered from a lack of investment and multiple users have raised safety concerns in recent times.
The future of the site is under question as the government pushes forward with plans to build a state of the art facility in Greenway. The government accepted a proposal for the venue in late 2022 and the developers plan to open the new arena in 2025.
The Brave is excited to move to a new home but will make the most of Phillip while still there.
"The boys love playing in front of the home crowd," Moeller said. "It's one of the better rinks to play in as far as fan proximity. Most other rinks have plexiglass around the ends, we've got chain mesh wires so you're right there in the game and haven't got the sound barrier.
"It's a different atmosphere. The players love playing there, they can hear the crowd more and it gets them into the game. It's a big boost playing in front of home fans."
The Brave has emerged as an AIHL powerhouse and currently sits on top of the table as they look to defend the Goodall Cup.
Canberra will play Central Coast at home on Saturday and Newcastle on Sunday, before travelling to Melbourne for a semi-final and potential final on August 26 and 27.
Given there is just one more chance to watch the team in the ACT this year, Moeller said excitement is building ahead of this weekend's match. The clash will double as a brain cancer fundraiser, with jerseys to be auctioned off after the game.
"We're expecting a good attendance," Moeller said. "It's our last home game. Even though we're in the finals, the finals are played down in Melbourne and a lot of people won't get to Melbourne to see the team play again. Quite a number of people are seeing the team for the last time this year."
