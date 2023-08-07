Just one in five Australians are comfortable with the government using their personal data to feed artificial intelligence, which could then make decisions impacting them, a new survey from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has found.
The survey of community attitudes to privacy, released on Tuesday, found that just 20 per cent of 1642 people surveyed were somewhat or very comfortable with government agencies using artificial intelligence to make decisions about them, using their personal information.
It comes after the Digital Transformation Agency and Department of Industry, Science and Resources released interim guidance to agencies on the use of AI, encouraging responsible deployment of the technology.
Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said there were "real insights from the survey to assist policymakers" in their use of AI.
"The key message is that privacy needs to be built in by design," Ms Falk said.
"Australians are cautious with the use of artificial intelligence to make decisions that use their personal information, that might affect them.
"However, that might shift because the survey says that 96 per cent want conditions in place before AI is being used and that includes being told that AI is being used, and also the right to have a human review that decision."
A review of the Privacy Act, published in February, made recommendations for automated decision-making, including that privacy policies should identify the types of personal information used and that individuals should be able to request meaningful information about how mostly automated decisions with legal or similarly significant effect are made.
The government has not yet responded to the review of the Act.
Respondents also ranked government agencies highly for trustworthiness with regard to personal information, with 67 per cent reporting them to be somewhat or very trustworthy.
It links up with rising comfort levels with the government using personal information for research, and service and policy development (44 per cent in 2023 compares to 40 per cent in 2020, and 38 per cent in 2017).
The majority of those surveyed trusted agencies to collect and use their biometric information (57 per cent compared to 24 per cent trust for businesses).
"It does show that there has been an incremental increase in the ... level of comfort that Australians have with the use of data by government," Ms Falk said.
READ MORE:
"There is, though, work to be done with only 20 per cent of Australians being comfortable with government making decisions that might affect them using artificial intelligence and only 15 per cent of businesses.
"There's also opportunities for government to look more closely on engendering trust through ensuring that they're deleting personal information when it's no longer required."
Australians also strongly believe government agencies should do more to protect their personal information (89 per cent), including by passing more legislation to protect their personal information (89 per cent).
"There's a strong message that Australians want more privacy rights," Ms Falk said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.