Australians uncomfortable with government using AI: Office of the Australian Information Commissioner survey

By Miriam Webber
August 8 2023 - 12:00am
Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Just one in five Australians are comfortable with the government using their personal data to feed artificial intelligence, which could then make decisions impacting them, a new survey from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has found.

