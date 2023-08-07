The Canberra Times
NRL warns of 'more strife' if Bunker rules on forward passes after Jack Wighton try assist against Tigers

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:30pm
Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton. Picture by Keegan Carroll
NRL head of football Graham Annesley conceded an incorrect call went against the Tigers on Sunday, and despite fan and media uproar, he reiterated why the bunker will remain unable to rule on forward passes.

