NRL head of football Graham Annesley conceded an incorrect call went against the Tigers on Sunday, and despite fan and media uproar, he reiterated why the bunker will remain unable to rule on forward passes.
At the NRL's weekly briefing on Monday, Annesley addressed the issue of forward passes after noting several "questionable" moments in Canberra's 22-18 victory over the Tigers.
Luke Brooks' try where the Tigers half appeared off-side from a kick was not mentioned by Annesley in the briefing, but the NRL executive admitted that Jack Wighton's pass to set up Sebastian Kris' second half Raiders try was forward.
"Looking at this one with a camera on the halfway line, I don't think you can reach much other conclusion than this was a forward pass," Annesley said.
"These things get missed, they're never acceptable, but we can't change them because they've taken place."
The forward pass was missed by the touch judge standing in-line with the Raiders attackers as Wighton threw the ball.
Annesley defended the official because they had to assess "three things happening in one incident" - Wighton was floored after his pass, there was a bat-on attempt by Hudson Young and the ball hit the ground before Kris ran away to score.
There's more scrutiny than ever on incorrect officiating with a particularly tight NRL ladder this season. But Annesley said the league has no plans to allow the bunker to rule on forward passes.
"I know that there are people who would suggest that we should be able to use the existing technology that we have to rule on these types of incidents," he explained.
"But how do you determine which ones you do and which you don't?
"There were other passes in this game where it could have been [forward] but you don't know for certain. Who decides what's a blatant forward pass and what isn't?
"It will get us into even more strife because we'll have people arguing about whether it should have been used on one and not on another.
"It's an imperfect game, played by imperfect people, refereed by imperfect people.
"I don't think any of us want to have a game where it's controlled so technically, that we have literally stop and start play from kick-off to full-time. That's not how our game has been successful."
Meanwhile, Wighton accepted a $3,000 fine for an outburst at referee Peter Gough on the stroke of full-time against Wests.
Wighton was given a a grade one contrary conduct charge for criticising Gough's call that his try-saving tackle was high.
"You're trying hard to give this to them," Wighton told Gough. "You're trying hard. That was a good tackle."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.