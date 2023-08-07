The Canberra Raiders will take on the Melbourne Storm without one of their most dangerous playmakers.
Sebastian Kris played at centre in Canberra's 22-18 win over the Tigers and scored two tries, but a little over 10 minutes into the second half he left the field with a hamstring complaint.
Scans on Monday revealed Kris suffered a hamstring strain and has been ruled out for three to four weeks, rubbing him from the upcoming Storm, Bulldogs and Broncos matches, and possibly the final round clash against the Sharks.
If Kris misses four weeks, he won't be back for the Raiders until the finals.
Hamstring injuries are notorious for being tough to overcome quickly, and can cause persistent issues, so the Raiders will take no chances with the 24-year-old.
The status of Jarrod Croker's hamstring setback from the Knights game is still unclear. He was estimated to miss one to two weeks, but the Raiders will wait until Tuesday to make a call on his availability.
If healthy, the veteran centre will be back in the selection frame, and Harley Smith-Shields is another option to fill in on the edge in Kris' absence, coming off a try and win in NSW Cup for the Raiders.
The Raiders sit on equal points on the ladder with the Storm and have the opportunity to leap-frog them into fourth spot with a win in Melbourne's backyard.
Head-to-head, the Storm hold the upper hand with a 36-16 winning record, however in their previous two meetings last season - both in Melbourne - it's Canberra that have won, and the Raiders haven't lost in Victoria since 2018.
It should give Canberra some confidence before they head south, but both teams have had rollercoaster seasons and go into Sunday struggling to find form.
The Raiders are the only side in the top-10 on the ladder with a negative points differential (-74) and currently stand to be the team with the fourth-worst points difference to play finals in NRL history.
It means winning any way possible is the sole focus for the Raiders right now, though after admitting they are their own "biggest enemy" at times, coach Ricky Stuart will be demanding a more complete performance in Melbourne with finals around the corner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.