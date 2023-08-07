Times Past: August 8, 1985

While the guest list was impressive, it was the host on Sydney radio station 2BL's morning program who drew most of the attention.
Giving a new spin on prime time radio, former prime minister Malcom Fraser sampled life "on the opposite side of the table for a change".
In a mere two hours, the 55-year-old laird of Nareen seemed to reveal more of his personality than during the his long term as government leader.
He spoke of being "out of the zoo", of how Canberra "all seems to be irrelevant", and of the petrol-pipe copper bangle he wore to ease the pain from an old broken arm injury.
Mr Fraser's guest list included: federal opposition leader Andrew Peacock, tennis great John Newcombe and millionaire Dick Smith and other notable names.
Apart from one or two moments of tension (such as when the power of the Senate to block supply was mentioned) in his first interview with deputy prime minister Lionel Bowen, the two seemed almost chummy.
When another guest, wine expert Len Evans, remarked the former PM was looking well, Mr Fraser said: "Why wouldn't I? I'm out of the zoo now."
Apparently Mr Fraser had taken to the radio gig "like a duck to water".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.