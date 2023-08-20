Cats are an emotive subject. You may be a cat person or a dog person - but rarely both. If you are a cat person, you will go to your grave asserting that they are far more companionable than dogs. And, no doubt, vice versa.
If you are a bird person, you will not feel any warmth towards cats.
Cats are beautiful - there is no doubt about that. But they are also determined and efficient hunters.
Or "killing machines" as a group of seven Australian academics put it.
These experts blamed feral cats for "a leading role in most of Australia's 34 mammal extinctions since 1788, and are a big reason populations of at least 123 other threatened native species are dropping".
But their research shows that pet cats are not blameless either.
"The results are staggering. On average, each roaming pet cat kills 186 reptiles, birds and mammals per year, most of them native to Australia. Collectively, that's 4440 to 8100 animals per square kilometre per year for the area inhabited by pet cats."
(By the way, feral cats are domestic cats which have lived for some generations in the wild. Stray cats are domestic cats which have not adapted to nature and can live off humans in suburbs. Feral cats tend to live isolated lives; strays in the garden tend to move in packs. Pet cats are, well, pet cats).
Fluffy and lovely to look at, cats may be - but not to birds (let alone mice).
With this in mind, the ACT government changed the rules about keeping cats so that they were "not negatively impacting the community in any way".
"Containment" was the answer. New cats would have to be contained, either in the home or in a garden with a cat-proof fence.
The new law said: "Containment means keeping your cat on your premises 24 hours a day. This can include your house or apartment, an enclosed area in a backyard or courtyard, or a cat crate."
Older cats must also be contained 24 hours a day in 17 suburbs, which are either new or in the north. In the south, new cats must be kept inside but older cats can roam - and breed.
The breeding is the problem.
Under the old system, strays could be caught, taken away, neutered and returned to their original area. They could roam but not propagate.
Under the new regime, there is little that can be done with strays because they can only be returned to a home that "contains" them - and there aren't enough of those.
This means an increase in the population of strays. In Bonython, for example, strays seem to be breeding like rabbits.
The Canberra Street Cat Alliance, which used to catch strays, neuter them and then return them to the area where they were caught, warned the ACT government that the new system wouldn't work.
It is forecasting a dramatic increase in the number of strays across the ACT. It points to rabbits (which, in the ACT, really have bred like rabbits).
The ACT government says it will "continue to monitor the implementation of the new laws and the impact on the environment".
"The vision of the ACT Cat Plan is for all cats in the ACT to be owned, wanted and cared for by responsible owners. We aim to do this through responsible cat ownership, protecting wildlife from cat predation, and reducing nuisance of roaming cats to ACT residents."
But the law of unintended consequences seems to be operating (the one where a new regulation does the opposite of what it was meant to do).
We do not doubt the good intent of the ACT government. The cat problem is difficult - but a rethink does seem to be necessary.
Birds have rights too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.