Jennifer writes: "Agree totally with John. Albanese's strength is his entire team, not his own voice and certainly not his voice alone. His presentation of the Voice appears pathetic and quite avoidant of the issues. If he'd come out strongly and clearly at the start, we wouldn't be where we are now. He cannot fix this alone. He needs to bring his team together and trust them to speak well on the issues, although I have concerns about the ability of the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs to do so well. Labor is losing the political game, as well as support for the Voice. Thomas Mayo does a much better job, as does Kerry O'Brien. This needs to be a team effort, using all the best voices, the ones people listen to and believe. Credible, consistent voices are essential to influence people."