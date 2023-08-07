The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders legend and former coach David Furner's wife Kellie wins $1.5m in damages

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:50pm
Kellie and David Furner at a Hawaiian ball for cancer in 2012. Picture by Lyn Mills
The wife of former Canberra Raiders coach David Furner has won $1.5 million in damages after she slipped and fell at an open house in Newcastle three years ago.

