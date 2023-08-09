Rising cycling star Jay Vine is confident he can compete with the world's best despite a spider bite derailing his preparations to represent Australia.
Vine will make his world championships debut in the individual time trial in Glasgow on Friday after battling injury and illness following his Giro d'Italia race earlier this year.
He thought he had seen it all after having to overcome sickness and a series of crashes, but an eight-legged foe pounced while he was sleeping in the supposedly safe haven of Andorra.
It's not the smooth preparation Vine had in mind for his world championships debut, but he remains confident the spider bite won't derail his quest for glory in Friday's individual time trial in Glasgow.
"I've been completely worn down after the Giro," Vine said. "I went to the Tour de Suisse and crashed out and I've just been sick and on antibiotics for a total of 12 weeks. My body was completely worn out, then I had the spider bite, muscle strains.
"Everything that could go wrong went wrong for me after the Giro. So far the middle of the season has been forgetful, hopefully I can turn it around for the last part.
"I'm definitely prepared for the world championships. I've trained at altitude and done a lot in the wind tunnel, so I'm fully prepared and coming into some good form."
Vine has spent much of his life dreaming of representing Australia however has taken a lengthy road to get there.
The 27-year-old's big break came when he won the 2020 Zwift virtual cycling program to earn a full-time contract on the UCI pro tour.
A breakthrough Australian time trial title in January put Vine in pole position to ride at this week's world championships and he's arrived in Glasgow determined to take it all in.
The Canberran will be joined in the race by compatriot and two-time world champion Rohan Dennis in a formidable duo.
The pair represent the present and the future of Australian cycling and Vine is eager to learn as much as he can from his teammate.
"One of my goals has been to represent Australia at a world championships and Olympics," Vine said. "To be able to do that and be competitive, I'm looking forward to it.
"Hopefully I can soak up as much knowledge as Rohan's got before he retires. That's the main goal, to learn as much as I can. I reached out to him [last week] and got some advice about the lead up and his preparation."
Having finally overcome a wretched run of injuries, illness and spider bites, Vine embarked on a gruelling training camp to prepare for both the world championships and upcoming Vuelta a Espana.
The climber arrived with a bang at last year's Vuelta when he claimed two stages and led the King of the Mountain classification for 10 days.
The path back to the grand tour has been far more challenging than Vine had anticipated, but he's confident the past 12 months have set him up for long term success.
"I like to prepare for a race a long way out and be uninterrupted," he said. "I have been able to do that even with all the problems going on. I've learnt a lot about resilience, if you have really big highs you're going to have really big lows, that's part of the sport."
