The ACT government will invest in a new BMX facility at Mt Stromlo that can "put Canberra on the map" in an attempt to resurrect the venue as a major cycling destination.
Sport Minister Yvette Berry and Special Minister of State Chris Steel will announce the new plan on Tuesday morning as the government looks into ongoing upgrades at Stromlo.
It comes 14 years after Caroline Buchanan shot to international stardom when she won her first world title at the mountain bike world championships in 2009.
But since then the cycling tracks at the venue have deteriorated over the past 14 years, highlighted by the fact rising star Sarah Nicki had to move to Queensland to pursue her dreams.
Canberra junior Nicki is competing at the world championships, but now lives on the Gold Coast because the BMX opportunities are better. The government is working with Freestyle ACT BMX to try to design and build a facility so others don't have to follow Nicki's path.
"The BMX facility at UC Stromlo will be the perfect platform to showcase the pinnacle of bike riding," said Freestyle ACT BMX Club co-founder Tyson Jones-Peri.
"It's important for Canberra to have a BMX jump facility that can host the world's best BMX riders pushing the sport. It will put Canberra on the map for freestyle BMX worldwide, as well as bolster the strength of the BMX community in Canberra.
"With a facility that caters from beginner to elite, it will be an amazing place for the next generation to rub shoulders with the best riders in BMX and be inspired to ride for life."
The government has a long-term vision to transform Stromlo into a thriving facility, with plans for playing fields to be built alongside the existing mountain bike and track cycling facilities.
The Canberra men's A-League bid was also considering Stromlo as a potential base for the team if was to be granted a licence to join the competition.
Steel said the freestyle BMX plan was another step towards the overall precinct revitalisation. The freestyle set up is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
"This is all part of our plan to ensure Stromlo Forest Park continues to be a world-class facility that attracts riders from around Australia across all sports including BMX," Steel said.
"Investing in a purpose-built BMX freestyle facility will give riders a place to call their own, which we hope will be ready in time for ACT Jam in November.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"The BMX facility was always planned at this location under the Stromlo Forest Park Master Plan and the government will continue to work with stakeholders to progress the rest of the vision with all users.
"This announcement comes on the back of a $2.8 million investment in the park, which includes a new flow trail from Stromlo to the Cotter, the development of a five-year Tracks and Trails Plan and a sponsorship deal with the University of Canberra."
Berry added: "BMX is an increasingly popular activity and one of the most accessible forms of bike riding.
"This facility will encourage more participation in active recreation in a suitable location, co-designed by the local BMX community to ensure it meets their needs now and into the future."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.