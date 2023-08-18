The marketers behind this film's release in Australia, perhaps fearful that their audiences needed this spelt out for them, have added "Dracula" and a colon to the title, and that's either going to bring the audiences in, or it's going to warn people that they've already had one film based on the Count this year - Nic Cage chewed the screen up in May in Renfield - and there are upwards of 60 Dracula features across the breadth of cinema. Are they ready for yet another?