Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter. MA15+. 101 minutes. Three stars.
Fans of Gothic literature would recognise a film titled Last Voyage of the Demeter, this film's international title, as being drawn from the atmospheric "Captain's Log" chapter of Bram Stoker's Dracula that follows the ship the Transylvanian Count takes from Europe to the shores of England.
The marketers behind this film's release in Australia, perhaps fearful that their audiences needed this spelt out for them, have added "Dracula" and a colon to the title, and that's either going to bring the audiences in, or it's going to warn people that they've already had one film based on the Count this year - Nic Cage chewed the screen up in May in Renfield - and there are upwards of 60 Dracula features across the breadth of cinema. Are they ready for yet another?
As a fan of Drac and of Stoker's novel, I have to say this film is a charming addition to the Dracula canon, finding its niche in a thorough investigation of the week-long voyage of the doomed ship commissioned to carry a cursed cargo.
As Dracula appears in this film only in his demonic bat-human form, not the charming human form played over the years by Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman, Christopher Lee et al, and with no other character cross-overs, it fits plausibly into whichever version of Dracula is your favourite.
The screenplay has its origin in screenwriter Bragi Schut Jr reimagining Alien set on the Victorian-era Demeter. Both plots revolve around the crew of a vessel getting picked off by a superior force, one by one, and I think I liked this film about 50 per cent more when I learned about this origin story.
The film spent two decades in what Hollywood calls development hell and along the way, it picked up an additional writing credit for Zac Olkewicz, the final screenplay being a little sparse in dialogue and big in genre atmosphere.
In a port in Eastern Europe, the Bosun of the ship Demeter Wojchek (David Dastmalchian) is recruiting a crew for a voyage to London with an ambitious schedule.
While the medically-trained Brit Clemens (Corey Hawkins) isn't initially chosen for the voyage, he is in the right place at the right time to save young Toby (Woody Norman), son of the ship's Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham) from a falling trunk as the ship is loaded, and so lands himself with a commission.
The cargo includes several trunks bearing the symbol of a dragon, which spooks the crew familiar with it, destined for Carfax Abbey in Britain.
Not far into the voyage, the ship's livestock are slain with their blood drained, and one of the Carfax Abbey trunks breaks open in the rough sea spilling out Romani girl Anna (Aisling Franciosi), immediately raising suspicions.
As the crew nears Britain, it becomes obvious that their suspicions don't begin to touch the actual evil that resides on the ship with them.
Norwegian director Andre Ovredal might not be a household name, yet, but film aficionados love his films Troll Hunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, where he demonstrated an innate understanding of genre cinema, and with this film he pulls out some of the favourites, with jump scares aplenty.
While the film's third act lags, I found myself immersed in its detailed production design. Most ship-bound productions are mostly above-deck action, but I felt the authenticity of its ropemaking, the actors training in knot-tying, the beautiful detail of the timbers of the ship, and even though this is a low-budget horror, you have to appreciate the level of craftsmanship the producers drew upon.
Viewers familiar with Game of Thrones will know most of the cast and will be also familiar with a production shot so dark much guesswork is done on the viewer's part as to what is happening on screen.
