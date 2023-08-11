Paradise
MA15+, 117 minutes. Netflix
Three stars
This ironically titled German movie (subtitled, with some dialogue in English) is a dystopian sci-fi story - apart from Star Trek and Star Wars, are there many that aren't?
Sometime in the near future, climate change has been solved and attentions have turned elsewhere. A huge biotech company, Aeon, has devised a surgical technique to enable people to transfer years of their life to those who have matching DNA. It could be applied nobly, but it isn't. What's happening is that poor people are selling to rich people: the latter can keep on buying and living as long as they find matches, while the former pay for a better quality of life with less of it.
The film - credited to three writers and three directors (Boris Kunze is credited in both capacities) - is a bit vague on the specifics of how the process works, not that it really matters.
This is a film about an idea, yet another dystopian story where the rich exploit an underclass who might get some advancement but won't have too long to enjoy it (or upset the status quo).
Max Toma (Kostja Ullmann) is a "donation manager" for Aeon (which seems to have a monopoly). He's able to persuade people to sell their years to finance an education, provide for their families, whatever they want, and he's able to rationalise it since he feels he gets his clients the best deals possible.
Aeon's chief executive officer Sophie (Iris Berben) is continuing research to perfect the transfers and to make them not dependent on DNA matching, increasing the scope and the profits.
She also talks of expanding the lifespans of people like Nobel laureates for the benefit of humanity. There's a hint of eugenics - and a reminder of the now-defunct real-life Repository for Germinal Choice, a sperm bank that contained donations from a Nobel laureate, William Shockley, and other scientists and academics.
A terrorist group, Adam, murders recipients to protest the injustice of Aeon's work but people aren't dissuaded from taking advantage of it.
Max and his wife Elena (Marlene Tanzcik) - who works as a doctor in a run-down hospital - live in a luxury apartment they're still paying off and talk of having children one day. Life seems pretty good. Then disaster strikes: their home is destroyed in a fire, their insurance company says they were at fault and refuses to pay, the loan is called in and Elena is forced to give up nearly 40 years of her life, which she put up as the collateral on the debt.
Max desperately seeks the help of Sophie to try to prevent this but although the boss makes reassuring noises and tosses him a promotion, Elena is forced to undergo the procedure. Afterwards, Max and the now elderly Elena find out where the decades of life went and resolve to get them back.
The premise of buying and selling years of life isn't new: the original Twilight Zone adapted Henry Slesar's short story The Self-Improvement of Salvador Ross and the 2011 film In Time also deals with the idea. But Paradise canvasses some interesting ethical ideas. It's a reminder that just because something can be done doesn't mean it necessarily should be.
The physical world is well designed - the environs are sterile, opulent or run-down, depending on where the action is taking place - and there is a sense of a world (a pretty brutal one, but then ours isn't always so great, either).
In its second half the film veers into action thriller territory and towards the end things get a little muddled in terms of time frames and clarity. But the moral issues remain in play right up until the end.
Paradise crams a lot into its running time and might have made a good short series: some of the ideas were worth developing.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
