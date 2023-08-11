Sometime in the near future, climate change has been solved and attentions have turned elsewhere. A huge biotech company, Aeon, has devised a surgical technique to enable people to transfer years of their life to those who have matching DNA. It could be applied nobly, but it isn't. What's happening is that poor people are selling to rich people: the latter can keep on buying and living as long as they find matches, while the former pay for a better quality of life with less of it.

