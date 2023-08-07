A Canberra woman has been charged following investigations by NSW Police into a fatal crash in the state's south in July.
On Sunday, July 16, emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, Darlington Point after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers found the 58-year-old male passenger of a ute dead at the scene.
The 54-year-old woman from Aranda, who was driving the Toyota Hilux, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Griffith Base Hospital with minor injuries.
A crime scene was then established and forensic examination by specialist police started.
After further investigations were made, the woman was issued a future court attendance notice for negligent driving occasioning death on Monday, August 7, NSW Police reported.
The woman is set to appear before Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
