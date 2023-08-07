The Canberra Times

Department of Defence introduces new rules restricting former APS, ADF staff from contracting roles

By Miriam Webber
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty and Defence Force chief Angus Campbell announced the moratorium to staff last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty and Defence Force chief Angus Campbell announced the moratorium to staff last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Department of Defence on Monday implemented a moratorium on entering contracts with former staff within 12 months of them leaving the department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.