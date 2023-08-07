That's my purpose in this article. To get us thinking that this is not only possible, but desirable. That's the kind of public service I want to be part of. As we engage in important times of APS reform at this point in our history, we have the ability to challenge our existing systems of governance and see if they are still fit for purpose. I, for one, feel that there is much that is good about our system that is worth holding onto, but I don't think it is enough. Just like Rodney, Australia is experiencing its very own life-changing situation. We have the opportunity to question our purpose and the legacy we want to create. Pivoting and clarifying our ideas of responsible and representative government to meet modern challenges seems like it is pretty important if we're going to leverage the best of Australian values and update our democracy, including the purpose of public services in it.