It won't be long before we see a profound transformation in the business landscape as Millennials ascent to positions of leadership. It's already happening.
There's a silent revolution brewing. There's a younger generation demanding business, brands and events do things differently and better.
They're willing to accept lower salaries for job opportunities that align with their values and incorporate a commitment to climate, sustainability, diversity and social equity.
Australia will deliver the first climate-positive Olympics and show the world how a climate-positive Olympic Games can be achieved - and how the biggest sporting event on the planet can also have a positive impact.
We're at a moment where there is lot of talk about sustainability and it's become "cool". So, now is the time for action, not talk - and business leaders to walk the talk.
It's not one grand gesture that will help us turn the corner on climate change, for example. It is all of us collectively doing our little bit, piece by piece. Even if we don't think it makes a difference, every tiny action does make a difference.
The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals were formed as a global blueprint to address the economic, social and environmental challenges we are facing. Every one of us can play a role to help achieve these targets by 2030.
It inspired me to set up SEVENTEENx, a national touring speaking event that attracts people from corporations, local heroes and innovative leaders to share their stories about what they are doing to be purpose-led - and their efforts in the impact space and the need for purpose.
You don't have to be a charity to change the world. You don't even have to change the world - you can change your backyard or think global and act local.
For example, don't just like a post, comment or share it, take an active interest. Impact is possible when we connect with people who believe in the same things and work to solve problems through collaboration and knowledge and resource sharing.
We all have a responsibility to redefine what business is here to do and how that business can be a vehicle for solving human-created problems rather than simply operating to make money.
We need to do something - hearing stories of those already doing something makes it possible.
Research shows that organisations that are genuinely purpose-driven will financially outperform those companies that don't action purpose.
Purpose-driven companies will attract better staff, more loyal staff, stronger brand reputation, better innovation and more profits.
One person's passion, vision and commitment can influence the trajectory of any business to contribute to the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Business can be a force for good and a catalyst for positive change.
Businesses need to stop talking about what they are doing and start act - and they need to do it in a way that's authentic and real.
When 'I' becomes 'we',amazing things happen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.