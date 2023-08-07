House on the hill told to mind its language as it strives for work-life balance

A "watching brief" will be maintained on House of Representatives sitting hours to safeguard the wellbeing and safety of politicians, staffers and Parliament workers while MPs are being warned to avoid offensive language.
In a review addressing many of the issues raised by former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins in her Set the Standard report, the House Standing Committee on Procedure said current sitting arrangements strike an "appropriate balance" between the need to give the House time to achieve its business while looking after the health and safety of those working in the building.
Committee chair Shayne Neumann said changes introduced by the previous and current governments had significantly improved sitting hours and flexibility, including avoiding school holidays and late night sittings.
Mr Neumann said the changes had been important not just for MPs but the "literally hundreds of people who work here in committees, catering, Hansard. Parliament is the workplace for a lot of people".
"While the committee has not recommended changes to sitting hours, [it] will maintain a watching brief on the hours and days of sitting to monitor the careful balance between making the most of members' time in Canberra and maintaining wellbeing and safety," the Labor MP said.
The committee also wants to tighten up rules around the use of discriminatory, sexist and exclusionary language.
READ MORE:
While leaving it up to the Speaker to determine what language is offensive, the report said "words that are sexist, racist, homophobic or otherwise exclusionary or discriminatory are unacceptable".
The committee has also recommended that the Speaker be given the authority to direct MPs acting "disorderly" to leave the chamber for three hours. Currently the ban is one hour.
Mr Neumann said the committee's report would be considered by the House "in the next few months".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.