The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Rattenbury confident in justice system after board of inquiry

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury speaks to reporters on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury speaks to reporters on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Attorney-General has defended the ACT legal system, assuring Canberrans not to let "a case like no other" discourage them from "seeking justice".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.