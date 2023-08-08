This shemozzle rolls on but who will take responsibility?

The shemozzle continues. Is anyone responsible for anything? Oh, yes, that's right, it's all Mr Drumgold's fault. Mr Sofronoff says the police are wonderful and "acted in good faith" and the Australian Federal Police Association President Alex Caruana says that sexual assault investigations are among the hardest to conduct.
If that is so, then we have to ask why does the AFP staff its sexual assault unit with not only untrained detectives, but worse than that, detectives untrained in sexual assault. I thought we'd sorted this decades ago but apparently not.
Maybe Mr Sofronoff has some recommendations to make about this specific issue. Let's hope one of the recommendations is that the counselling notes of a sexual assault complainant should be quarantined from the criminal investigation, especially when the detectives have no training in the issue.
We were led to believe that the Sofronoff inquiry into the ACT prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann was going to provide some degree of clarity into what had become a quagmire of deception, drunkenness, questionable political security, half-truths, police positioning and office cleaning.
Regardless of the outcomes, it is extraordinary that copies of the final report were given to the ABC and The Australian newspaper prior to the release by the ACT government. The handing of the reports to media would seem to have overtones of some political purpose. Is this not an abuse of due process?
Given the behaviour of a great number of the participants has been dodgy, to say the least, since this process began over two years ago, this appalling outcome will no doubt stifle future complaints of sexual assault. The very thing it was intended to clarify in the first place.
Jack Waterford's article ("Inquiry shows justice can't be done in the dark", Forum, August 5) is worthwhile, if not compulsory, reading for anyone proposing to make comment on the recent attempted inquiry into the ACT justice system, or who merely wants a more complete perspective on the inquiry.
Waterford's observations suggest that the loose-cannon behaviour of the inquiry commissioner Sofronoff was not limited to premature, unauthorised distribution of his report to selected media, and that prior to delivery to the government which commissioned the inquiry.
I've been a Raiders supporter since Day 1 and a season ticket holder for about 20 years. However, after Sunday's "game day experience", I'm afraid that time has come to an end.
The increasing practice of patrons having to endure blaring pop music and shrieking announcers all the time reached its peak on Sunday, when the Raiders resorted to this noise, even when there's the slightest break in play. This is the first time the Raiders have sunk to this extreme level.
At one stage, it got so farcical that we experienced a burst of music for only two or three seconds. My 41-year-old son tells me that this is "the modern game" and that I need to like it or lump it.
Well, I'm going to lump it. If there are any other old fossils who have also been Raiders supporters and feel as I do, I suggest you do as I did and email Don Furner and tell him what you think.
If enough of us tell him that the NRL isn't sole preserve of hipsters, he may have a rethink, but I'm not holding my breath.
As a teacher, teacher educator and recognised early literacy expert over a 40-year career, I feel offended by the Gaffey article ("The ACT is holding kids back from their right to read well", August 4) on behalf of the many teachers I have worked with to teach young children to read and write.
Gaffey defames teachers in "ACT public schools" by stating that the "first time" parents know their children are not progressing in reading is receiving NAPLAN results in Year 3. Apparently, no teacher ever observes, assesses, reports or talks with parents about their students' progress in Kindergarten, Year 1 or Year 2. This is a false claim and does not match my experience as a parent and teacher.
She asserts that the range of teacher and system assessments of literacy currently done are ineffective unless they include the decoding of nonsense words. Why? Children learn the phonic system through meaningful reading, not decoding nonsense. I don't know of any teacher who does not teacher letters and sounds as part of their reading and writing programs. And they are observing and assessing their students' learning progress every day.
Yes, Gaffey is totally correct in stating that children must learn the English language phonemic and orthographic systems to become effective readers and writers. That's not the issue and no teachers disagree. But learning how to read and write is much more than sounding out words.
Gaffey presents a simplistic view of literacy learning from a speech pathology perspective. My teaching colleagues and I have a more complex view as professional literacy educators. I, too, have taught many children falling behind in the classroom, many because their only reading strategy was sounding out words. They never understood that reading was supposed to make sense and sound like the language they spoke, as well as matching the letters in words.
Unfortunately, most adults don't remember how they learnt to read and write to be able to test competing assertions against their own experience being made by me or by others with different "scientific" perspectives.
I am surprised and very disappointed that The Canberra Times published an article recently ("The ACT is holding kids back from their right to read well", August 4) which includes the sweeping statements: "We know many schools in the ACT don't teach children to read in a way that aligns with the scientific research on reading instruction. It sounds silly but children are being taught to guess words...".
I am a teacher with 46 years experience and have taught in a large number of Canberra schools. I also have five grandchildren currently enrolled in public schools here in the ACT.
I can honestly say I have never been in school where children are taught to guess words. Certainly, as part of a wide range of reading strategies, they may be encouraged to predict what the word is, using their prior knowledge, but teachers simply don't teach children to guess words.
I am assuming that as a certified practising speech pathologist Ms Gaffey has undertaken study which required her to complete formal research. I wish she had used this skill to check her facts, rather than parroting generalised statements that have appeared far too often recently.
If everyone came out of Africa, then why are we giving a Voice to the Aboriginal people of Australia who also came out of Africa just a few years earlier than the white people out of Europe?
So does that mean we give a voice to Namibia as they are the original voice of the world? Start thinking about it. The entire world was connected and to say one group of humans owns the land more than others is wrong. We are all one and it is time we accepted we are all related in some point of time in the past - whether it is 65,000 years ago or 50 years ago. Nobody has the right to be treated differently or have special treatment.
The First Nations people of this land were unable to elect representatives until 1962. The constitution excluded First Nations people from the census until 1967. Since 1967 the Commonwealth government can make and has made laws specifically directed at our First Nations population.
Our First Nations population has no direct input in the creation and implementation of legislation affecting them. The Minister for Indigenous Australians is appointed by the government and may or may not have broad support and connections in the First Nations population. First Nations MPs are expected to represent all their constituents. First Nations constituents are generally a minority in their electorate.
A Voice to parliament will provide advice relating to the creation and implementation of legislation that affects the First Nations people. Institutions like the proposed Voice have existed before at the pleasure of the government of the day.
However, these institutions have been and are changed or abolished by the government of the day. The lack of continuity is detrimental. Including a Voice in the constitution will provide continuity for such an institution and will contribute to the creation of better legislation affecting and directed at the First Nations population of this land.
Startled by a black Queen Anne Boleyn on TV (Letters, August 6), Ian Jannaway had better avoid Bridgerton and Queen Cleopatra.
Isn't it way past time for us to reassert our vernacular and stop perpetuating the American version. We've had "bucks", and "grand", and the like for decades and now even journalists are using this appalling "from the get-go". Please, just say "from the start" or "from the beginning" and abandon this idiotic term.
Greg Adamson (Letters, August 7) says he's unable to communicate with his wife over the Voice because he can't understand its value. I've been listening to my wife for nearly 60 years and it's proved invaluable. And listening is all the Voice is asking us to do - including the facts rather than the fiction of what it is all about.
Labor's carbon capture and storage bill ("Labor's climate credibility melts", August 5) could easily contribute valuable context for a new ABC TV series called Dystopia. And how long will it be before the export of greenhouse gases produced by fossil fuel companies in Australia, and their contentious storage under the ocean floor, are notified as non-discussable, because they are "under-the-seabed matters"?
Who'd have thought that one day, as a society, we would become dumb enough to need to be told to be careful around trams ("Student designs grab their place", August 7)?
At the risk of being politically incorrect and encouraging the "no" vote the song says "We are one, we speak with one voice, I am, you are, we are, all Australians"...
Peter Still asks a rhetorical question: What do we do now, rub two sticks together? (Letters, August 7). He suggests the way we are going, that's all we will be able to afford. Peter, I doubt that affording the sticks will be an issue. Being able to get hold of sticks to rub together in the first place will, I think, be the issue given the current rate of deforestation happening in Australia and the rest of the world.
It is great to see the ideas of Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) being invoked but George Brandis (CT, August 7) has slightly misinterpreted him. Hobbes did not "defend the Stuart kings" in 1651. He said that the Cavaliers should faithfully obey Oliver Cromwell, a regicide, because the Puritans had clearly triumphed in the English Civil War. A true Tory hated Hobbes.
Regarding Amanda Vanstone's sloppy, error-strewn article on EVs (Opinion, August 3), I understood that she purports to be the thinking person's Liberal. Perhaps, like the dancing bear, the marvel is not how well it is done, but that it is done at all.
