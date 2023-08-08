This shemozzle rolls on but who will take responsibility?

So does that mean we give a voice to Namibia as they are the original voice of the world? Start thinking about it. The entire world was connected and to say one group of humans owns the land more than others is wrong. We are all one and it is time we accepted we are all related in some point of time in the past - whether it is 65,000 years ago or 50 years ago. Nobody has the right to be treated differently or have special treatment.