The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

This shemozzle rolls on but who will take responsibility?

By Letters to the Editor
August 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalists at the eventual release of the board of inquiry report into the ACT justice system. Picture by Karleen Minney
Journalists at the eventual release of the board of inquiry report into the ACT justice system. Picture by Karleen Minney

The shemozzle continues. Is anyone responsible for anything? Oh, yes, that's right, it's all Mr Drumgold's fault. Mr Sofronoff says the police are wonderful and "acted in good faith" and the Australian Federal Police Association President Alex Caruana says that sexual assault investigations are among the hardest to conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.