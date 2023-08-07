The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Foord scores a stunner, Fowler all class as Matildas march into quarters

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 7 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A firing Caitlin Foord and a return for Sam Kerr was exactly what the doctor ordered against Denmark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.