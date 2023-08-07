The Canberra Times
Something about Mary: Fowler arrives for Australia

By George Clarke
August 7 2023
Mary Fowler has played a starring role in Australia's Women's World Cup win over Denmark. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Mary Fowler is the youngest member of the Matildas' squad and when her side needed her the most she delivered a performance beyond her years to help send them into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

