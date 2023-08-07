The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A snapshot of Australia's 2-0 win over Denmark

By George Clarke
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:03pm, first published 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia have advanced at the Women's World Cup after a clinical win over Denmark in Sydney. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Australia have advanced at the Women's World Cup after a clinical win over Denmark in Sydney. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

SNAPSHOT OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GAME AGAINST DENMARK

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.