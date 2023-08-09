What he should be saying is, if we don't win this time we will continue until we do; but we will find a way. One of the problems with the 'Voice' is that he put too much store in 'Personalities' winning the day, rather than running a truly informative campaign that ordinary Australians could understand. So much is shrouded in secrecy and promises that 'All will be revealed once the 'Voice' is up and running.

