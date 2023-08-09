The Canberra Times
Letters to the editor | Narrowcast model denies us spoils of this wonderful event

By Letters to the Editor
August 10 2023 - 12:00am
The Matildas were magnificent against Denmark on Monday. Picture by Adam McLean
The Matildas were magnificent against Denmark on Monday. Picture by Adam McLean

Governments support a wide range of sports for a variety of reasons-from horse racing to Olympic Games. Some really have you scratching your public policy head. Perhaps the best justified public investment in large sports events is the Women's World Cup. It encourages participation in a relatively healthy and clean sport, providing girls, in particular, with positive role models.

