Governments support a wide range of sports for a variety of reasons-from horse racing to Olympic Games. Some really have you scratching your public policy head. Perhaps the best justified public investment in large sports events is the Women's World Cup. It encourages participation in a relatively healthy and clean sport, providing girls, in particular, with positive role models.
It also reinforces social cohesion by legitimating our diverse population's pride in all our multicultural identities and connections. And how fascinating and gripping it's been. Each game I have seen has been skilfully played, clean-fought and a showcase of team spirit, with the drama of many a 'minnow' taking on a big team bravely and often successfully.
What a shame then that taxpayers' investment hasn't been maximised. The sale of exclusive television rights to Optus and Channel 7 has put FIFA's pursuit of short-term profits above the interests of Australia at large. The result is that the once-in-a-generation event is narrowcast to those who going to buy the subscription, and many of the broader societal benefits are foregone. What a shame that our government didn't have the wisdom to demand proper public returns from public investment.
After watching most of the match between Australia and Denmark on Monday night, I concluded that the Matildas could possibly defeat England in the women's World Cup. They outplayed Denmark in all aspects of the game, almost all of which was played without Sam Kerr, their captain and best player, who was visibly not at peak fitness.
If Sam can be almost fully fit by Saturday (August 12), when Australia plays either France or Morocco on Wednesday August 16. With Sam Kerr almost back to her best form, it is feasible that the Matildas could progress to the final on Sunday 20 August, by which time Sam could be back to her brilliant best - and anything is possible.
My heart goes out to the vast number of First Nations people who have become pawns in a horrible political game in relation to the Voice. But, what concerns me more still is our Prime Minister's attitude. Recently I heard him say that if the Voice does not get up he will not make another attempt. What a disgraceful attitude.
What he should be saying is, if we don't win this time we will continue until we do; but we will find a way. One of the problems with the 'Voice' is that he put too much store in 'Personalities' winning the day, rather than running a truly informative campaign that ordinary Australians could understand. So much is shrouded in secrecy and promises that 'All will be revealed once the 'Voice' is up and running.
There is an old saying: "What is the biggest punishment for someone telling lies? No one will believe them/him ever again. Our politicians have been lying to the population for too long for anyone to take any of them on their word - and that includes those who may still be honest. Shame!
Albert Einstein was considered a smart person and is quoted (perhaps incorrectly) as saying "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result". What we have been doing for Indigenous Australians has been basically the same thing for decades and it's been failing for decades. Should we vote 'No' to keep doing the same thing over and over again?
Or should we try a fresh approach and allow indigenous Australians to suggest new and more effective ways to assist them? You really don't need to be an Einstein to work this out do you?
I am writing to express my appreciation for The Mill Theatre's recent production of 'Good Works,' led by the talented Lexi Sekuless, here in Canberra. The intimate theatre experience left a lasting impression on me, and I wanted to share its virtues with our community.
In a world filled with digital distractions, witnessing human beings come together on The Mill Theatre's small stage to tell a story is truly remarkable. The simplicity of each production setting puts the focus on the actors themselves and the story they tell, creating an authentic human connection that is refreshing amidst today's digital entertainment.
I am amazed that the Greens think that a rent freeze would improve the supply of affordable rental properties, when the evidence from other countries has shown that rent freezes result in a reduction in the number of rental properties, an overall lowering of the quality of rental properties and further increase in the comparative disadvantage of poorer renters.
Some landlords are people with modest incomes who own only one older property that they inherited following the death of an older relative. If there were a rent freeze, such landlords would be more likely to sell their property to a property developer for a knock-down rebuild because they could make a capital gain and could reinvest the proceeds in some more profitable and/or tax-effective form of investment (now that interest rates are increasing).
Alternatively, they could defer costly repairs such as improvements to the insulation or drainage. Even wealthy landlords would be less inclined to carry out repairs.
Ian Jannaway refers to a black actor portraying a white historical figure in a TV program (Letters, August 6). I find the clearly inaccurate portrayal of historical figures and events to be quite jarring, and it greatly detracts from the viewing experience (unless, of course, in a comedic context, such as Monty Python's "Battle of Pearl Harbour", and John Clarke in "Clarke and Dawe").
It also occurs to me that a lot of young people probably get all their information from various electronic media. It is, therefore, quite possible that a proportion of any young people watching the program referred to by Mr Jannaway will go away thinking, and propagating the lie, that Anne Boleyn (or her forebears), was from Africa.
Yet again Prime Minister Albanese is being unjustly accused of not providing information on the Voice (Letters, August 7).
From the outset the Prime Minister has consistently said the Voice will be a two-part process. Because the constitution provides that Parliament may make special laws in relation to a race, the first stage is about whether members of that race should have a right to address Parliament about those laws singling them out for special treatment. The referendum question is a matter of principle, not detail.
The second stage is about the Parliament debating and deciding what the Voice will look like, how it will function and the limits on its powers. The Prime Minister has said umpteen times it's not his Voice, nor any government's; it is a matter between the Parliament and the people.
Those who keep banging on now about details of the Voice would better serve the country by focusing on what is fair for members of a race subject to special laws. If the referendum endorses the creation of a Voice, then that's the time to let members and senators of the Parliament know your views about the composition and powers of the Voice.
Did Housing Minister Yvette Berry apologise in person to any of the public housing tenants she had forced to relocate (August 4)?
Certainly not to any of my friends living in public housing who claim Berry and Housing ACT treat them with contempt.
"They (Berry and Housing) think social justice is a horse in the fifth at Randwick," one wrote.
Other email comments to me include: "Berry and her crew look down on us, the less well-off, with arrogance and disdain, attitudes not dissimilar to racial and religious bigotry."
"Political and bureaucratic conceit by unethical and incompetent elites topped off with hypocrisy, sanctimony, and glibness."
"Why did it take an Ombudsman's report for Berry to treat battlers with decency and respect? We need a judicial inquiry into public housing."
Skimming idly though the pages of The Canberra Times on Monday, I was taken aback by the following headlines: "The Top Four War", "Kerr Ready To Take Field To Inflict Pain", "Smiling Assassin", "Raiders Own Worst Enemy", "Bruised Canberra Women", "We Still Had the Fight".
Under the impression that there had been a new conflict in the Middle East, or at least an outbreak of local violence against women, I eagerly sought the sports pages for comfort. Then it hit me ... these were the sports pages.
On a recent visit to Bathurst I bought petrol at $1.70 a litre. Could someone explain to me why the same petrol in Canberra is $1.99? I know this is supposed to be a PS town but surely others live here who do care about the cost of living. How about an explanation Mr Barr, or don't you care?
To claim that those who will vote "Yes" are racist involves a strange twist of logic. Races of us humans exist, and that's a fact. What is generally meant by racism is the belief that one race (one's own) is superior to other races. To label those who will vote "Yes" to help the disadvantaged towards equality as racist is absurd.
The police never shoot a citizen dead, they simply "discharge their firearms". Kind of them.
Andrew Barr bares his teeth, like an angry chicken farmer driven to madness on realising an old fox has broken into his cage of orchestration. If he hadn't tried to control - frankly, temporarily suppress - a report there would have been no need for leaks.
No politician in the country does confected anger/frustration/annoyance better than our Chief Minister. But this time he might have grounds for genuine grievance: beaten at his own game of secrecy, politics and spin. And by a judge of all people.
Might there be an inquiry into the inquiry about the mishandling of the mistrial related to the misadventures of two young people. The truth is out there.
Can someone please explain why the juror who inadvertently or otherwise sabotaged the Higgins-Lehrmann trial at great cost to the ACT ratepayers hasn't been charged with perverting the course of justice?
Prison inmates in five correctional facilities in NSW are building homes for Aboriginal communities. The projects are being increased to 25 homes by 2025 with Glen Innes doubling production from three to six homes a year. Inmates enjoy the work and it gives them a sense of self respect. Could we trial a similar project in the ACT?
The CT needs to do something to encourage the younger generation to write 'Letters to the Editor'. Today's letters (Wednesday 9th August) had one person complaining about noise at a football stadium and another complaining about the use of the term "from the get go".
I think that the Honorable Justice should have released the report directly to the public than rely on the integrity of journalists. He may have has good reasons to do so and I would like the Chief Minister to release the letter written by the Justice explaining his decision to the public.
