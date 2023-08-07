The Canberra Times
Canberra Milk processing plant at 2-8 Mildura Street, Griffith listed for sale by Bega Group

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 8 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:30am
The former Canberra Milk processing plant has been listed for sale. Picture supplied
The historic buildings that housed the Canberra Milk processing plant have been listed for sale, after production ceased at the Griffith site earlier this year.

