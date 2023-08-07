The historic buildings that housed the Canberra Milk processing plant have been listed for sale, after production ceased at the Griffith site earlier this year.
Current price expectations are about $20 million, with local and interstate developers already showing interest.
It is the first time the five buildings, known as the Mildura Street Collection, have been listed for sale since their construction 80 years ago.
The buildings at 2-8 Mildura Street, Griffith, just up the road from Fyshwick markets, are home to the operations of Bega Group and its subsidiary Capitol Chilled Foods Australia.
In February the group announced it would shut the last of its local processing plants and shift production to Penrith, in Sydney's western suburbs.
The site includes the iconic dairy farmers factory and office building, free-standing warehouses, loading bays, refrigerated facilities and the original caretaker's cottage.
Together the buildings span about 20,000 square metres.
The factory and the caretaker's cottage are listed on the ACT Heritage Register.
"The three dairy buildings demonstrate a collective work designed by a single architect, Ken Oliphant, who was highly regarded and a prominent community figure throughout the middle of the twentieth century," the ACT Heritage Register stated.
It is the only purpose-built milk processing plant in the ACT, the Heritage Register stated.
All but one of the properties will be sold with vacant possession. Block five is currently used by Bega and will remain tenanted on a five-year lease.
Matthew Winter and Paul Powderly of Colliers are leading the expressions of interest sale campaign. Mr Winter said it was one of the most "attractive investment opportunities" in Canberra.
The first 24 hours of the campaign had already seen about eight inquiries, Mr Powderly said.
He expected large, well-known developers in Canberra to be among those showing interest in the properties, plus interstate buyers.
All interested buyers would be looking at the site's potential within the ACT government's East Lake redevelopment plan.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
