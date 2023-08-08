Construction of a five-storey car park to in the parliamentary triangle will get underway, in an "important commencement" to the Albanese government's multi-billion dollar National Security Office Precinct.
The car park, to be built next to the John Gorton Building, will provide 1153 car spaces and include a childcare centre with capacity for 170 children on the ground level.
It is due to be completed in late 2024, before construction can begin on a new National Security Office Precinct in 2025.
The secretive precinct, announced in the Albanese government's October 2022 budget, will house around 5000 staff once built on State Circle, next to York Park in 2028.
The cost of the project remains tightly held, with experts previously estimating a $1 billion pricetag, though Labor senator Murray Watt has since said it could cost $2 billion.
Speaking at an event to mark the commencement of the car park, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher would not comment on whether $2 billion would be the final figure for the spy bunker.
It is an important stage, I mean Canberrans do love their car parks.- Senator Katy Gallagher
"We haven't released the costings for the project, because of the nature of the project, the fact that it is a national security precinct," Senator Gallagher said.
"But I can say that it is the most significant investment we've seen in the territory in a long time.
"It will have a 'b' in front of it, but we're not confirming the size because we've got to work through, and the nature of the project means a lot of that detail won't be made clear."
The $80.8 million contract for the car park has been awarded to Indigenous construction company Barpa, and will create almost 200 jobs.
"It's the biggest investment in the parliamentary triangles since 2008, so this is a good day," Senator Gallagher said.
"It is an important stage, I mean Canberrans do love their car parks.
"So it's no wonder we're all out here on a cold morning in the middle of a car park, but it is an important commencement really to a big project for this town."
Barpa chairman Graham Atkinson called the contract a "great opportunity" for the company.
"We see Barpa as an opportunity for closing the gap, we're using economic development as the as the vehicle to achieve that important target.
"There's a lot of work still to be done though.
"This carpark project is our largest contract to date.
"Evidence of our capability and reputation in the industry. We thank the Department of Finance for this opportunity and we look forward to drawing on our extensive local knowledge and understanding of the area to deliver this important community project."
Mr Atkinson also said planning for construction had factored in potential disruption to supply and labour.
"In all of our work we factor in a risk management strategy that addresses those unexpected issues or problems that arise from time to time."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
