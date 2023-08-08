The Canberra Times
John Gorton Campus car park construction to begin, significant step towards National Security Office Precinct

By Miriam Webber
Updated August 8 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Barpa chairman Graham Atkinson and Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson mark construction of the car park. Picture by Karleen Minney
Construction of a five-storey car park to in the parliamentary triangle will get underway, in an "important commencement" to the Albanese government's multi-billion dollar National Security Office Precinct.

