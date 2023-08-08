Whether it was Parliament House lit up in green and gold, or a crowd in Garema Place, some sitting happily next to Big Swoop the magpie, Canberra well and truly got behind the Matildas on Monday night.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined members of the Australian women's national under-20 football team, the Young Matildas, for the illumination as the senior women's team beat Denmark 2-0 to progress to the final eight in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Meanwhile, emboldened by the Australian team's march on Monday night into the quarterfinals, the Prime Minister has reiterated his plan to instate a public holiday if the Matildas make the final.
The president of the Senate, Sue Lines, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, were also in attendance as the national icon was lit in green and gold.
"We are delighted to shine the light on women's sport. The Matildas are wonderful role models for our next generation of athletes," Ms Lines said.
"Sport has always had a way of uniting Australians, and the Matildas are part of this history. And what better way to recognise this, than by lighting up our iconic Australian Parliament House," Mr Dick said.
Parliament House was also lit up in the green and gold on Sunday night.
Canberrans also watched the Matildas' win on the big screens in Garema Place on Monday night.
They rugged up and brought their chairs to cheer on the team.
Some snuggled into Garema Place's resident maggie, Big Swoop, who couldn't resist asking "I hope you all came to see the Matildas too - not just me".
IN OTHER NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.