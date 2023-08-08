The Canberra Times
Matildas progress to FIFA Women's World Cup final eight, Parliament House lit in green and gold

By Megan Doherty
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Whether it was Parliament House lit up in green and gold, or a crowd in Garema Place, some sitting happily next to Big Swoop the magpie, Canberra well and truly got behind the Matildas on Monday night.

