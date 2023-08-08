Anthony Albanese has put it out there that it would be a "brave" state or territory leader who would say no to a day off thanks to the success of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
But as quick as Sam Kerr's feet, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has warned the Prime Minister not to "jinx it."
Emboldened by the Australian team's march on Monday night into the quarterfinals, Mr Albanese has reiterated his plan to instate a public holiday if the Matildas make the final. He just needs to appeal to state and territory leaders at national cabinet next week. The backing is starting to roll in, with NSW Premier Chris Minns saying it will be a matter of getting the right date.
Caitlin Foord scored her first goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 defeat of Denmark in Sydney, while Hayley Raso scored again for Australia midway through the second half.
Mr Albanese told Triple M Sydney that the winning run of the Matildas is inspiring the whole country.
"I have a national cabinet meeting on next Wednesday with all the premiers and chief ministers and I reckon if they get through on Saturday, it'll be on the agenda for sure," he said.
"It'd be a pretty brave state leader wouldn't it, to have said no to that?"
The NSW Premier said on Tuesday his government would back the Matildas with a public holiday in the event of a semi-final win.
"We'll work with the other states in the Commonwealth to get the right date. It's going to be raised at national cabinet next week, in the meantime, we'll get behind the Matildas for the next two games," Mr Minns told 2GB radio.
But Mr Andrews, while enjoying the Matildas Monday win, is not so sure.
"If the Prime Minister wants to give them a public holiday, I don't know about that. But still, let's not jinx it. Let's not get ahead of ourselves," he told reporters.
"It was a great win last night. Diamonds as well. Let's not forget ... their 12th World Cup. Absolutely fantastic. Congratulations to all of them."
What could happen if the Matildas take out the Cup?
Asked by host Mick Malloy if a week off would be considered if the Australians won the entire competition, the Prime Minister said was less enthused, "Now you are talking something that might do a bit of damage to productivity."
"It is inspiring the whole country and it will inspire particularly the younger generations. It's just fantastic to see young girls and young boys getting so excited and getting behind the Matildas in what is, of course, the world game," he said.
"Here in Australia we tend to favour rugby league or AFL but it is being watched by many, many hundreds of millions of people around the world."
Mr Albanese said he is trying to change his weekend schedule so he can be in the stands for Saturday's quarter-final match in Brisbane.
With AAP
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
