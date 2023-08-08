After a dramatic year, the pride of Berlin and international superstar Hans (America's Got Talent) is taking his award winning comedy cabaret show Disco Spektakular around Australia. Rising like a purple feathered phoenix from the ashes, Hans is set to get the party started with a slew of disco hits, his glamorous girls The Lucky Bitches and a piano accordion. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Chaika Theatre presents British writer Lucy Kirkwood's 2016 play, a mixture of drama and comedy, that shows the mysterious relationship between the married occupants of an isolated seaside cottage and their unexpected guest gradually unravelling. Through the three characters we see a history spanning decades and continents, a workplace across generations and a wider network of family and community. The play was inspired by the 2011 nuclear explosion in Japan. Directed by Tony Knight, it's on at ACT HUB from August 31 to September 9, 2023, various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au
Heartstrubs Theatre Co, which produced Urinetown last year, presents a contemporary musical charting the journey of a feisty bunch of trail-blazing women who turned the US Army on its head and made history. It's set in 1918 when the US Army is failing at the front lines because of poor switchboard communication. The brass begrudgingly recruit telephone operators and ship them off to France to salvage the war effort. Grace Banker and her team of fearless women chip away at deeply ingrained systems of misogyny and sexism to change the course of history and blaze trails for all women in the armed services thereafter. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from September 7 to 9 at 7pm and September 9 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
