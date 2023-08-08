Heartstrubs Theatre Co, which produced Urinetown last year, presents a contemporary musical charting the journey of a feisty bunch of trail-blazing women who turned the US Army on its head and made history. It's set in 1918 when the US Army is failing at the front lines because of poor switchboard communication. The brass begrudgingly recruit telephone operators and ship them off to France to salvage the war effort. Grace Banker and her team of fearless women chip away at deeply ingrained systems of misogyny and sexism to change the course of history and blaze trails for all women in the armed services thereafter. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from September 7 to 9 at 7pm and September 9 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au