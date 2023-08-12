The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hayley and Rodney Smith are out preparing their Warri property for the hot summer ahead

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley and Rodney Smith, with Pom the horse, outside their Warri home. Picture by Gary Ramage
Hayley and Rodney Smith, with Pom the horse, outside their Warri home. Picture by Gary Ramage

Hayley Smith heard a knock on the door as the smoke swirled around her Warri home, just outside Braidwood, during the height of the Black Summer bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.