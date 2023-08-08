Spending plunges as household adjust to soaring living costs

Canberrans have pulled back sharply on their spending amid a nationwide downturn in the purchase of discretionary goods and services.
After growing at an annual rate of close to 6 per cent in April, expenditure by ACT households has slowed dramatically to increase by just 1.3 per cent in June, the second-weakest outcome in the country. Only Victoria (0.5 per cent) reported a softer outcome.
Nationwide, household spending was up 1.8 per cent in June, which Ben Dorber, head of business indicators at the Australia Bureau of Statistics, said was the smallest increase since February 2021.
"Spending on discretionary goods and services was down for the third straight month, as households adjust to cost-of-living pressures," Mr Dorber said.
By contrast, purchases of essential goods and services rose 4.2 per cent, though the rate of increase has slowed significantly after reaching 21 per cent in January, the ABS statistician said.
The figures confirm that prices of goods is shrinking, falling by 1.2 per cent - the biggest such drop in two years.
But the cost of services is continuing to rise, climbing by 4.6 per cent.
According to the ABS, much of the increase in spending was driven by outlays on child care, health and personal care and food.
More contemporary data suggest there is little reason to expect any pick-up in household spending.
Two measures show that consumers remain pessimistic about their finances and the economy despite interest rates remaining on hold for a second consecutive month.
The Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index dropped 0.4 per cent this month to 81 points which Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan said indicated people were "deeply pessimistic".
An ANZ-Roy Morgan survey, meanwhile, found confidence actually fell 3.4 points to 75 points.
ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said the index had been below 80 points for 23 weeks, which was "the longest weak streak on record".
Ms Timbrell said confidence was particularly low among renters and those with mortgages, reflecting the squeeze being felt by many from high interest rates.
The Bank's decision to keep rates on hold for a second month, though, appears to have done little to buck the mood of consumers.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
